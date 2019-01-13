Economy Week Ahead: Producer Prices, Beige Book

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see data on producer prices, the beige book, industrial production and consumer sentiment.

China's Exports Rose 9.9% in 2018

China's exports rose 9.9% in 2018 in dollar terms, while imports climbed 15.8%, resulting in a trade surplus of $351.76 billion. China's trade surplus with the U.S. rose to the highest ever in 2018.

Shutdown Pinches Economic Growth

The partial federal government shutdown is showing signs of disrupting commerce as hundreds of thousands of federal workers missed out on their first payday of the closure late last week.

Tax Cut Helped Banks' Earnings Growth-But Not for Much Longer

Fourth-quarter earnings results for banks, due to start this week, will mark the last period in which the 2017 tax law's drop in the corporate rate magnifies earnings growth. Banks' 2019 earnings growth won't likely be as robust as in 2018.

Slow Earnings Growth, Dim Forecasts Weigh on Stocks

America's biggest public companies are warning that their earnings may not be as strong as they hoped this year, intensifying pressure on a bull market that has struggled to regain its footing.

Shutdown Breaks Record for Longest in Modern History

The partial government shutdown became the longest in modern U.S. history on Sunday as the impasse over funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border stretched into its 23rd day.

OPEC Weighs a First-Ever Influence Campaign in the U.S.

Seeking improved relations with the U.S., OPEC is weighing a lobbying effort with a half-million-dollar price tag to try getting thought leaders to advocate on its behalf in the U.S.

Stocks Slip but Close Week With Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped Friday but notched its biggest three-week gain since the period following the 2016 election, a dramatic bounceback from its late-December selloff.

Oil Falls But Logs Big Weekly Gain

Oil prices declined, ending a nine-session streak of increases as a retreat in U.S. stock markets reduced risk appetite and spurred profit-taking.

White House Contemplates Weeks More of Shutdown

President Trump's aides have started preparations for the State of the Union speech on Jan. 29, drafting some sections of the address with an understanding the partisan government shutdown could be continuing.