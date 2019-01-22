Log in
Indicative prices
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
My previous session
Pre-market
-1.22%
24405.13 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/22 04:53:16 pm
24404.48 PTS   -1.22%
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:53pCorrection to U.S. Stock Market Article
DJ
05:30pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/22/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Stocks Decline on Growth Worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points, for its first decline in five sessions, as concerns over trade and global growth resurfaced. 

 
Home Sales Sank 6.4% in December

Home sales fell sharply in December to their weakest level in more than three years, a difficult end to a weak year for the housing market and fresh evidence of a bumpy ride to come in 2019. 

 
Brazil's New President Takes Measured Tone in Davos Address

Jair Bolsonaro toned down his fiery rhetoric at the World Economic Forum while pledging to make his country safer and more business-friendly. 

 
Stock Market's Next Hurdle: Tech and Industrial Earnings

Investors enjoying tranquility in the stock market are facing a new source of potential volatility: the quarterly earnings of industrial and technology companies that start reporting this week. 

 
Brexit Delays Entice Sterling Investors to Rejoin the Market

The British pound has become more appealing to some investors as they bet that the probability of extending the Brexit negotiating period, or a second referendum on the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union, is becoming more likely. 

 
IMF Lowers 2019 Global Growth Forecast

The global economy is starting the year on weaker footing, particularly by poor performance out of Europe, according to new quarterly forecasts from the IMF. 

 
Wall Street Backlash Sinks Plan to Transform Swaps Market

The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to walk away from a proposal he supported on derivatives-market changes after pushback from big financial firms including Goldman Sachs and Citadel Securities. 

 
Oil Falls on Fresh Demand Worries

Oil prices fell, pausing a recent recovery on fresh worries that slower global economic growth will lead to lower fuel consumption. 

 
Eurozone Credit Standards Steady But Toughen in Italy

Banks in the eurozone kept their internal approval criteria for loans to businesses and households broadly unchanged in the fourth quarter, the European Central Bank said Tuesday. 

 
Auto Investors Should Buckle Up for Tariff Threats

It hasn't been an easy six months for auto investors, but one thing they haven't had to worry about is President Trump threatening a 25% tax on imported cars. But that may be about to change.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.22% 24404.48 Delayed Quote.5.91%
NASDAQ 100 -2.03% 6646.813 Delayed Quote.7.18%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.91% 7020.3562 Delayed Quote.7.87%
S&P 500 -1.42% 2632.9 Delayed Quote.6.54%
07:25pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Computing expert set to debunk blockchain myth..
AQ
06:59pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its R..
DJ
06:42pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsui..
RE
06:14pGoogle spends big on U.S. lobbying amid antitrust, bias battles
RE
05:20pUNITEDHEALTH : FORTUNE 2019 Survey Ranks UnitedHealth Group "World's Most Admire..
BU
05:08pVISA : Recommends Class A Common Stockholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Ca..
BU
05:04pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its R..
DJ
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 130.025 Real-time Quote.6.13%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 184.57 Delayed Quote.1.10%
NIKE 80.75 Delayed Quote.0.37%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 47.72 Delayed Quote.0.23%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 265.69 Delayed Quote.0.07%
APPLE 153.3 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 197.68 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 111.06 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
DOWDUPONT 56.24 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
CATERPILLAR 132.24 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
