DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Pre-market
-1.22%
24405.13 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/22 04:53:16 pm
24404.48 PTS   -1.22%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/22/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Japan's Exports Suffer Biggest On-Year Fall Since October 2016

Japan's December exports had their largest on-year fall in more than two years on a sharp drop in demand from China, sending Japan's trade balance in 2018 into the first deficit in three years. 

 
Brexit Delays Entice Sterling Investors to Rejoin the Market

The British pound has become more appealing to some investors as they bet that the probability of extending the Brexit negotiating period, or a second referendum on the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union, is becoming more likely. 

 
Stock Market's Next Hurdle: Tech and Industrial Earnings

Investors enjoying tranquility in the stock market are facing a new source of potential volatility: the quarterly earnings of industrial and technology companies that start reporting this week. 

 
Stocks Decline on Growth Worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points, for its first decline in five sessions, as concerns over trade and global growth resurfaced. 

 
Oil Falls on Fresh Demand Worries

Oil prices fell, pausing a recent recovery on fresh worries that slower global economic growth will lead to lower fuel consumption. 

 
Wall Street Backlash Sinks Plan to Transform Swaps Market

The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to walk away from a proposal he supported on derivatives-market changes after pushback from big financial firms including Goldman Sachs and Citadel Securities. 

 
Home Sales Sank 6.4% in December

Home sales fell sharply in December to their weakest level in more than three years, a difficult end to a weak year for the housing market and fresh evidence of a bumpy ride to come in 2019. 

 
Pakistan Turns to Gulf Countries to Keep Economy Afloat

Prime Minister Imran Khan has opened a new chapter in Pakistan's long history of using its strategic position to win foreign support, turning to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have offered Pakistan over $30 billion in loans and investments, according to Pakistani and Saudi officials. 

 
China's Plan for Tech Dominance Is Advancing, Business Groups Say

Two influential U.S. business groups have issued a report detailing how China is moving ahead with a technology policy set to be a key point of contention in the U.S.-China trade talks resuming next week in Washington. 

 
The Latest Trend in Mobile Gaming: Stock-Trading Apps

Commission-free trading apps have drawn millions of users, many of whom have little experience with financial markets. Critics say innovations in retail trading come with risks, as the early 2000s tech bust showed.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.22% 24404.48 Delayed Quote.4.62%
NASDAQ 100 -2.03% 6646.813 Delayed Quote.7.18%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.91% 7020.3562 Delayed Quote.7.87%
S&P 500 -1.42% 2632.9 Delayed Quote.6.54%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:26pTrump won't soften hardline on China to make trade deal - advisers
RE
08:23pAsian shares dip, worries over growth and trade sour mood
RE
08:09pTrump won't soften hardline on China to make deal - advisers
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:53pCorrection to U.S. Stock Market Article
DJ
05:30pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:29pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tumble as Growth Concerns Resurface
DJ
04:57pFinancials Down as UBS Weighs -- Financials Roundup
DJ
08:07pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Pay $269 Million on Claims It Overcharged Federal ..
DJ
07:56pCloud, services fuel IBM's profit beat, robust outlook; shares jump
RE
07:25pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Computing expert set to debunk blockchain myth..
AQ
06:59pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its R..
DJ
05:20pUNITEDHEALTH : FORTUNE 2019 Survey Ranks UnitedHealth Group "World's Most Admire..
BU
05:08pVISA : Recommends Class A Common Stockholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Ca..
BU
05:04pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its R..
DJ
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 130.025 Real-time Quote.6.13%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 184.57 Delayed Quote.1.10%
NIKE 80.75 Delayed Quote.0.37%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 47.72 Delayed Quote.0.23%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 265.69 Delayed Quote.0.07%
APPLE 153.3 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 197.68 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 111.06 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
DOWDUPONT 56.24 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
CATERPILLAR 132.24 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
