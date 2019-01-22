Japan's Exports Suffer Biggest On-Year Fall Since October 2016

Japan's December exports had their largest on-year fall in more than two years on a sharp drop in demand from China, sending Japan's trade balance in 2018 into the first deficit in three years.

Brexit Delays Entice Sterling Investors to Rejoin the Market

The British pound has become more appealing to some investors as they bet that the probability of extending the Brexit negotiating period, or a second referendum on the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union, is becoming more likely.

Stock Market's Next Hurdle: Tech and Industrial Earnings

Investors enjoying tranquility in the stock market are facing a new source of potential volatility: the quarterly earnings of industrial and technology companies that start reporting this week.

Stocks Decline on Growth Worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points, for its first decline in five sessions, as concerns over trade and global growth resurfaced.

Oil Falls on Fresh Demand Worries

Oil prices fell, pausing a recent recovery on fresh worries that slower global economic growth will lead to lower fuel consumption.

Wall Street Backlash Sinks Plan to Transform Swaps Market

The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to walk away from a proposal he supported on derivatives-market changes after pushback from big financial firms including Goldman Sachs and Citadel Securities.

Home Sales Sank 6.4% in December

Home sales fell sharply in December to their weakest level in more than three years, a difficult end to a weak year for the housing market and fresh evidence of a bumpy ride to come in 2019.

Pakistan Turns to Gulf Countries to Keep Economy Afloat

Prime Minister Imran Khan has opened a new chapter in Pakistan's long history of using its strategic position to win foreign support, turning to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have offered Pakistan over $30 billion in loans and investments, according to Pakistani and Saudi officials.

China's Plan for Tech Dominance Is Advancing, Business Groups Say

Two influential U.S. business groups have issued a report detailing how China is moving ahead with a technology policy set to be a key point of contention in the U.S.-China trade talks resuming next week in Washington.

The Latest Trend in Mobile Gaming: Stock-Trading Apps

Commission-free trading apps have drawn millions of users, many of whom have little experience with financial markets. Critics say innovations in retail trading come with risks, as the early 2000s tech bust showed.