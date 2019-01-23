Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Forecast

The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy Wednesday despite downward revisions to its price outlook, suggesting the bank is in no hurry to reach its 2% inflation target.

Chinese Brokers Rally as Market Mood Brightens

Securities firms are among the best-performing Chinese stocks this year, buoyed by Beijing's moves to relax its grip on the financial system and hopes for a market recovery.

Japan's Exports Suffer Biggest On-Year Fall Since October 2016

Japan's December exports had their largest on-year fall in more than two years on a sharp drop in demand from China, sending Japan's trade balance in 2018 into the first deficit in three years.

China PBOC Injects $37.8 billion Liquidity

China's central bank on Wednesday injected $37.8 billion worth of liquidity via its targeted medium-term lending facility to the nation's big and mid-sized banks as a way to boost their lending to small private businesses.

Bank of Korea Expected to Stand Pat on Rates

South Korea's central bank is widely expected to hod steady at its rate-decision meeting on Thursday, taking a prudent stance after tightening in November.

Brexit Delays Entice Sterling Investors to Rejoin the Market

The British pound has become more appealing to some investors as they bet that the probability of extending the Brexit negotiating period, or a second referendum on the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union, is becoming more likely.

Stock Market's Next Hurdle: Tech and Industrial Earnings

Investors enjoying tranquility in the stock market are facing a new source of potential volatility: the quarterly earnings of industrial and technology companies that start reporting this week.

Stocks Decline on Growth Worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points, for its first decline in five sessions, as concerns over trade and global growth resurfaced.

Oil Falls on Fresh Demand Worries

Oil prices fell, pausing a recent recovery on fresh worries that slower global economic growth will lead to lower fuel consumption.

Wall Street Backlash Sinks Plan to Transform Swaps Market

The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to walk away from a proposal he supported on derivatives-market changes after pushback from big financial firms including Goldman Sachs and Citadel Securities.