Trump Gives Upbeat Assessment of Trade Talks With China

The U.S. and China moved closer to settling their trade dispute, with President Trump saying he expects to meet again with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the conflict that has rattled the global economy.

U.S. Proposes Curbing Drug Rebates in Medicare, Medicaid

The Trump administration proposed curbing billions of dollars in annual rebates that drugmakers give middlemen in Medicare and some Medicaid plans, a practice it has blamed for inflated prescription prices.

Dow Industrials Edge Lower on Sluggish Earnings

A trio of disappointing earnings reports pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly lower Thursday, though the blue-chip index still logged its strongest January performance since 1989.

South Korea Economy Weak Start This Year; Inflation Hits 1-Year Low

South Korea's economy got off to a weak start for the year, with its headline inflation slowing faster than expected to hit a one-year low amid lower crude prices and softer demand-pulled price pressures.

Analysis: Dudley's Thinking on Financial Conditions Moves to Center of Policy Debate

Former New York Fed President William Dudley's ideas about financial conditions and monetary policy showed up in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference Wednesday.

Net Neutrality Rollback Faces Legal Challenges Testing Trump Agenda

The Trump administration's deregulatory agenda will face a major test tomorrow when a three-judge panel reviews the rollback of Obama-era net-neutrality rules.

ECB's Weidmann: Important Not to Waste Time in Normalizing Monetary Policy

German central-bank President Jens Weidmann called on the European Central Bank to press ahead with plans to phase out ultralow interest rates, warning that the ECB currently has little room to deal with any new economic downturn.

Exchanges to Fire Company Building Stock-Market Supercomputer

Stock exchanges intend to fire the contractor that is building a data warehouse for all U.S. stock-market activity, the latest sign of trouble for a project designed to detect trading fraud and causes behind wild swings in prices.

New-Home Sales Surged in November

New-home sales rose in November 16.9% from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 657,000, the Commerce Department said

Jobless Claims Jumped Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose sharply last week, although claims filed by federal employees ticked down during the fourth week of a monthlong partial government shutdown.