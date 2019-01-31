Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
-0.07%
24996.69 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/31 05:01:33 pm
24999.67 PTS   -0.06%
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:43pDow Industrials Edge Lower on Sluggish Earnings
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Trump Gives Upbeat Assessment of Trade Talks With China

The U.S. and China moved closer to settling their trade dispute, with President Trump saying he expects to meet again with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the conflict that has rattled the global economy. 

 
U.S. Proposes Curbing Drug Rebates in Medicare, Medicaid

The Trump administration proposed curbing billions of dollars in annual rebates that drugmakers give middlemen in Medicare and some Medicaid plans, a practice it has blamed for inflated prescription prices. 

 
Dow Industrials Edge Lower on Sluggish Earnings

A trio of disappointing earnings reports pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly lower Thursday, though the blue-chip index still logged its strongest January performance since 1989. 

 
South Korea Economy Weak Start This Year; Inflation Hits 1-Year Low

South Korea's economy got off to a weak start for the year, with its headline inflation slowing faster than expected to hit a one-year low amid lower crude prices and softer demand-pulled price pressures. 

 
Analysis: Dudley's Thinking on Financial Conditions Moves to Center of Policy Debate

Former New York Fed President William Dudley's ideas about financial conditions and monetary policy showed up in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference Wednesday. 

 
Net Neutrality Rollback Faces Legal Challenges Testing Trump Agenda

The Trump administration's deregulatory agenda will face a major test tomorrow when a three-judge panel reviews the rollback of Obama-era net-neutrality rules. 

 
ECB's Weidmann: Important Not to Waste Time in Normalizing Monetary Policy

German central-bank President Jens Weidmann called on the European Central Bank to press ahead with plans to phase out ultralow interest rates, warning that the ECB currently has little room to deal with any new economic downturn. 

 
Exchanges to Fire Company Building Stock-Market Supercomputer

Stock exchanges intend to fire the contractor that is building a data warehouse for all U.S. stock-market activity, the latest sign of trouble for a project designed to detect trading fraud and causes behind wild swings in prices. 

 
New-Home Sales Surged in November

New-home sales rose in November 16.9% from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 657,000, the Commerce Department said 

 
Jobless Claims Jumped Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose sharply last week, although claims filed by federal employees ticked down during the fourth week of a monthlong partial government shutdown.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.06% 24999.67 Delayed Quote.7.23%
NASDAQ 100 1.45% 6906.8393 Delayed Quote.7.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.37% 7281.7372 Delayed Quote.8.26%
S&P 500 0.86% 2704.1 Delayed Quote.6.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:43pDow Industrials Edge Lower on Sluggish Earnings
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:05pWorld stocks post best January on record, yields fall
RE
05:05pWorld stocks post best January on record, yields fall
RE
04:53pS&P 500's best month since 2015 ends on a high note
RE
04:37pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher As S&P 500 Has Best January Since..
DJ
04:23pDow Industrials End Flat on Sluggish Earnings
DJ
04:18pResilient U.S. Economy Fuels Best January For Stocks in 30 Years
DJ
04:12pDow Industrials Slip on Disappointing Earnings
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
06:49pMICROSOFT : Thinking about Safer Internet Day? 8 ways to protect yourself online
PU
06:43pBOEING : House Member Presses Boeing on China-Backed Satellite Deal --Update
DJ
05:51pApple Blocks Certain Google Pre-Release Apps -Reports
DJ
05:47pAPPLE : Facebook says Apple its restoring a key developer tool
AQ
05:40pGermany Weighs Purchase of 45 Boeing-Made F/A-18 Warplanes
DJ
04:30pVISA INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pVISA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
PFIZER 42.45 Delayed Quote.2.98%
CATERPILLAR 133.16 Delayed Quote.2.34%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 96.47 Delayed Quote.2.06%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 55.06 Delayed Quote.1.96%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 114.65 Delayed Quote.1.45%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 178.78 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 104.43 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
VISA 135.01 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 198.01 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
DOWDUPONT 53.81 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.