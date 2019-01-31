Log in
01/31ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Muted After Disappointing Chinese Manufacturing Data
DJ
01/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/31Asian shares off four-month high as China data disappoints
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/31/2019 | 11:16pm EST
China Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI  Lowest in Nearly 3 Years

China's manufacturing sector contracted more at the start of 2019, with a private gauge falling to its lowest level in nearly three years. 

 
In North Korea Talks, U.S. Says It Is Willing to Wait on Key Objectives

The Trump administration outlined its goals for next month's summit with North Korea, saying it will defer some of its most stringent demands on North Korea while stressing that the U.S. is willing to reciprocate. 

 
U.S. Moves to Curb Drug Rebates in Medicare, Medicaid

The Trump administration proposed curbing billions of dollars in annual rebates that drugmakers give middlemen in Medicare and some Medicaid plans, a practice it has blamed for inflated prescription prices. 

 
Herman Cain, Marvin Goodfriend Being Considered for Fed Governor

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain and Carnegie Mellon economist Marvin Goodfriend are among those President Trump is considering for one of two vacancies on the Federal Reserve's board of governors. 

 
Trump Gives Upbeat Assessment of Trade Talks With China

The U.S. and China moved closer to settling their trade dispute, with President Trump saying he expects to meet again with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the conflict that has rattled the global economy. 

 
Analysis: Dudley's Thinking on Financial Conditions Moves to Center of Policy Debate

Former New York Fed President William Dudley's ideas about financial conditions and monetary policy showed up in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference Wednesday. 

 
South Korea Economy Weak Start This Year; Inflation Hits 1-Year Low

South Korea's economy got off to a weak start for the year, with its headline inflation slowing faster than expected to hit a one-year low amid lower crude prices and softer demand-pulled price pressures. 

 
Net Neutrality Rollback Faces Legal Challenges Testing Trump Agenda

The Trump administration's deregulatory agenda will face a major test tomorrow when a three-judge panel reviews the rollback of Obama-era net-neutrality rules. 

 
Dow Industrials Edge Lower on Sluggish Earnings

A trio of disappointing earnings reports pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly lower Thursday, though the blue-chip index still logged its strongest January performance since 1989. 

 
ECB's Weidmann: Important Not to Waste Time in Normalizing Monetary Policy

German central-bank President Jens Weidmann called on the European Central Bank to press ahead with plans to phase out ultralow interest rates, warning that the ECB currently has little room to deal with any new economic downturn.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.06% 24999.67 Delayed Quote.7.17%
NASDAQ 100 1.45% 6906.8393 Delayed Quote.7.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.37% 7281.7372 Delayed Quote.8.26%
S&P 500 0.86% 2704.1 Delayed Quote.6.95%
PFIZER 42.45 Delayed Quote.2.98%
CATERPILLAR 133.16 Delayed Quote.2.34%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 96.47 Delayed Quote.2.06%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 55.06 Delayed Quote.1.96%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 114.65 Delayed Quote.1.45%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 178.78 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 104.43 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
VISA 135.01 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 198.01 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
DOWDUPONT 53.81 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
