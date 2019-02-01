Log in
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:59pDow Climbs on Strong Earnings Reports From Exxon, Chevron
DJ
04:37pU.S. corporate earnings trend stokes concern about 2019 outlook
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/01/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Fed's Kaplan: Fed Likely On Pause Until At Least Summer

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he believes the U.S. central bank will hold off on rate increases until at least the summer-so that the economy can work through some issues on its own. 

 
Dow Climbs on Strong Earnings Reports From Exxon, Chevron

Big gains by energy behemoths Exxon Mobil and Chevron lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average Friday, helping the index secure its sixth consecutive week of gains. 

 
Senator Pushes for End to Government Control of Fannie, Freddie

Repeated efforts to overhaul the two mortgage-finance companies have failed since the financial crisis. But Republican Sen. Mike Crapo's plan appears to incorporate many policy goals championed by top Democrats. 

 
Economy Notches 100th Straight Month of Increased Employment

Tested in January by a government shutdown, market volatility and uncertainty about global growth, the U.S. labor market notched its 100th straight month of increased employment. 

 
Herman Cain Says Consideration for Fed Would Be an Honor

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said he would be honored to considered by President Trump for a Federal Reserve job, though a White House official said Mr. Cain's candidacy for the central-bank board is "not serious." 

 
U.S. Factory-Sector Growth Accelerated in January

Growth picked up for U.S. manufacturers in January, a sign strong factory-sector demand and output overrode uncertainty surrounding the partial government shutdown in the first month of the year. 

 
Oil Prices Reach Two-Month High on Lower Supply

Oil prices rose on Friday, bolstered by signs of falling global supply and strong economic data in the U.S. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count fell by 15 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 15 in the past week to 847, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Japan's Top Business Group: China Isn't an Enemy

China's slowing economy is highlighting the dependence of Japan on its giant neighbor, driving Tokyo's business leaders to take a gentler line than the U.S. in trade conflicts. 

 
Corporate China Faces Wave of Losses

The largest number of Chinese public companies in a decade expect to incur annual losses as they suffer from declining revenues, higher costs and a surge in asset write-downs.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 25063.89 Delayed Quote.7.17%
NASDAQ 100 -0.45% 6875.5179 Delayed Quote.9.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.25% 7263.8679 Delayed Quote.9.74%
S&P 500 0.09% 2706.53 Delayed Quote.6.95%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 75.92 Delayed Quote.3.60%
VISA 139.84 Real-time Quote.3.58%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.675 Real-time Quote.3.30%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 118.13 Real-time Quote.3.04%
MERCK AND COMPANY 76.67 Real-time Quote.3.01%
DOWDUPONT 53.28 Real-time Quote.-0.98%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 102.78 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
CATERPILLAR 130.91 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
WAL-MART STORES 93.745 Real-time Quote.-2.18%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 173.125 Real-time Quote.-3.16%
