Fed's Kaplan: Fed Likely On Pause Until At Least Summer

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he believes the U.S. central bank will hold off on rate increases until at least the summer-so that the economy can work through some issues on its own.

Dow Climbs on Strong Earnings Reports From Exxon, Chevron

Big gains by energy behemoths Exxon Mobil and Chevron lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average Friday, helping the index secure its sixth consecutive week of gains.

Senator Pushes for End to Government Control of Fannie, Freddie

Repeated efforts to overhaul the two mortgage-finance companies have failed since the financial crisis. But Republican Sen. Mike Crapo's plan appears to incorporate many policy goals championed by top Democrats.

Economy Notches 100th Straight Month of Increased Employment

Tested in January by a government shutdown, market volatility and uncertainty about global growth, the U.S. labor market notched its 100th straight month of increased employment.

Herman Cain Says Consideration for Fed Would Be an Honor

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said he would be honored to considered by President Trump for a Federal Reserve job, though a White House official said Mr. Cain's candidacy for the central-bank board is "not serious."

U.S. Factory-Sector Growth Accelerated in January

Growth picked up for U.S. manufacturers in January, a sign strong factory-sector demand and output overrode uncertainty surrounding the partial government shutdown in the first month of the year.

Oil Prices Reach Two-Month High on Lower Supply

Oil prices rose on Friday, bolstered by signs of falling global supply and strong economic data in the U.S.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count fell by 15 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 15 in the past week to 847, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Japan's Top Business Group: China Isn't an Enemy

China's slowing economy is highlighting the dependence of Japan on its giant neighbor, driving Tokyo's business leaders to take a gentler line than the U.S. in trade conflicts.

Corporate China Faces Wave of Losses

The largest number of Chinese public companies in a decade expect to incur annual losses as they suffer from declining revenues, higher costs and a surge in asset write-downs.