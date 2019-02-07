Pressure Grows on U.S., China to Forge Trade Deal

As a deadline approaches for a trade deal between the U.S. and China, American business figures from Stephen Schwarzman to Hank Paulson, fearing the consequences of a failure, are pushing for compromise.

Congress Moves to Counter OPEC's Pursuit of Pact with Russia

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators rolled out a bill Thursday that would allow the Justice Department to sue members of OPEC for antitrust violations as the oil cartel looks to formalize closer ties with Russia.

U.S. Stocks Slide on Trade Tensions, Global Growth Fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 200 points, its steepest loss in two weeks, as trade tensions and bleak economic data from Europe renewed fears of a slowdown in global growth.

Powell to Deliver Report to Senate Banking Committee This Month

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his seminannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 26, the committee said Thursday.

Three-Month Libor Falls the Most Since 2009

The cost for banks to borrow U.S. dollars for three months posted its biggest one-day decline in a decade, reflecting the easing of financial conditions after the Federal Reserve's recent shift to a cautious approach toward raising interest rates.

Iron-Ore Prices Jump to Highest Level Since 2014 on Vale Concerns

Iron-ore futures prices leapt, as fresh turmoil for Brazilian miner Vale pushed the crucial metal to heights not seen since August 2014.

Trump Said to Be 'Highly Unlikely' to Meet With Xi Before March 1 Deadline

President Trump is highly unlikely to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a March 1 deadline, a White House official said, though the White House plans to send its top trade negotiators next week to Beijing.

Fed's Kaplan Advocates for Rate Pause 'For Some Number of Months'

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he advocates for a pause in any interest-rate moves, noting concerns about a slowing global economy, the impact of previous rate rises, and the "waning" impact of fiscal stimulus.

Most Economists Say Second Shutdown Would Hurt Growth

More than 58% of private-sector economic forecasters say a fresh government shutdown would take a toll on U.S. economic growth as well as business and consumer sentiment.

EU Spurns U.K. Bid to Reopen Brexit Deal, Agrees on Talks to Break Deadlock

European Union leaders again rebuffed the U.K.'s request to reopen the legally binding withdrawal agreement.