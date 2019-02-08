Log in
02/08 03:36:16 pm
25012.56 PTS   -0.62%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/08/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Stocks Poised for Worst Week Since December

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, on track for its first weekly decline in seven weeks, as worries about trade tensions and slowing growth sent markets around the world sliding. 

 
Fed's Daly Unsurprised Economy Is Growing More Slowly

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said on Friday it isn't a surprise that the U.S. economy has slowed down. 

 
Market Turbulence Spurs Demand for Fledgling Active ETFs

Rocky markets are proving a boon to active managers in exchange-traded funds, an industry long synonymous with passive investing. That is good news for ETF issuers specializing in more sophisticated strategies. 

 
Oil Prices Waver On Supply Risks, Economic Doubts

Oil prices were mixed as potential risks to Libyan supply were weighed against renewed concerns over a global economic slowdown. 

 
Canada Labor Market Sizzles on Record Private-Sector Hiring

Employment in Canada surged in January, led by the biggest one-month private-sector hiring spree on record, while the unemployment rate climbed on a sharp increase in the number of young people looking for a job. 

 
Number of Work Stoppages Across the U.S. Jumped in 2018

The number of work stoppages throughout the U.S. in 2018 hit the highest level since 2007, driven in part by teacher strikes across the country. 

 
Bond and Stock Markets Need to Talk

Investors buying bonds should start checking what their colleagues in the stock market are doing. Treasury yields assume no chance the Federal Reserve will raise rates this year, even as equities have rallied. 

 
The Rally in Emerging-Market Currencies Needs More Fuel to Continue

Most currencies in developing economies have enjoyed a strong start to the year. Concrete action may be necessary for the rally to continue. 

 
Female CLO Managers Tend to Outperform Men

Collateralized loan obligations overseen by women deliver better returns on average than those run by men, according to Citigroup research. The finding sheds new light on the debate about the relative lack of women in the upper echelons of the alternative asset-management field. 

 
Fed's Bullard Says No Need to Raise Rates Again

St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard again said Thursday the central bank doesn't need to raise rates any further to achieve its job and inflation goals.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.68% 25001.36 Delayed Quote.7.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.18% 6893.4342 Delayed Quote.9.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.12% 7280.1606 Delayed Quote.9.84%
S&P 500 -0.28% 2698.67 Delayed Quote.8.97%
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 121.945 Real-time Quote.1.01%
PFIZER 42.085 Real-time Quote.0.92%
MERCK AND COMPANY 77.385 Real-time Quote.0.74%
CISCO SYSTEMS 47.025 Real-time Quote.0.70%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 133.545 Real-time Quote.0.27%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 101.135 Real-time Quote.-1.22%
WAL-MART STORES 95.52 Real-time Quote.-1.25%
DOWDUPONT 51.525 Real-time Quote.-1.26%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 70.055 Real-time Quote.-1.61%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 260.76 Real-time Quote.-3.06%
