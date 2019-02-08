Log in
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:56pDow Stages Late Rally to Keep Weekly Win Streak Alive
DJ
04:37pS&P, Nasdaq edge higher as earnings offset trade fears
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/08/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Dow Stages Late Rally to Keep Weekly Win Streak Alive

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pared its losses heading into Friday's closing bell to notch its seventh consecutive weekly gain, a sign of the stock market's resilience even in the face of heightened uncertainty. 

 
Fed's Daly Unsurprised Economy Is Growing More Slowly

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said on Friday it isn't a surprise that the U.S. economy has slowed down. 

 
Market Turbulence Spurs Demand for Fledgling Active ETFs

Rocky markets are proving a boon to active managers in exchange-traded funds, an industry long synonymous with passive investing. That is good news for ETF issuers specializing in more sophisticated strategies. 

 
Oil Prices Close Higher on Supply Risks

Oil prices settled higher Friday as supply risks outweighed concerns over a global economic slowdown. 

 
Canada Labor Market Sizzles on Record Private-Sector Hiring

Employment in Canada surged in January, led by the biggest one-month private-sector hiring spree on record, while the unemployment rate climbed on a sharp increase in the number of young people looking for a job. 

 
Number of Workers Striking Across the U.S. Jumped in 2018

More workers were involved in strikes and other labor disputes in 2018 than at any point in the past three decades, fueled by widespread teacher protests last spring. 

 
Bond and Stock Markets Need to Talk

Investors buying bonds should start checking what their colleagues in the stock market are doing. Treasury yields assume no chance the Federal Reserve will raise rates this year, even as equities have rallied. 

 
The Rally in Emerging-Market Currencies Needs More Fuel to Continue

Most currencies in developing economies have enjoyed a strong start to the year. Concrete action may be necessary for the rally to continue. 

 
Female CLO Managers Tend to Outperform Men

Collateralized loan obligations overseen by women deliver better returns on average than those run by men, according to Citigroup research. The finding sheds new light on the debate about the relative lack of women in the upper echelons of the alternative asset-management field. 

 
Fed's Bullard Says No Need to Raise Rates Again

St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard again said Thursday the central bank doesn't need to raise rates any further to achieve its job and inflation goals.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 25106.33 Delayed Quote.7.90%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 6913.1299 Delayed Quote.9.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 7298.1981 Delayed Quote.9.84%
S&P 500 0.07% 2707.88 Delayed Quote.8.97%
