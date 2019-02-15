Log in
Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 02/15 11:57:54 am
25790.08 PTS   +1.38%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aProgress in Trade Talks Props Up U.S. Stocks
DJ
10:36aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rallies More Than 300 Points On U.S.-China Trade-talk Euphoria
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/15/2019 | 11:16am EST
Trump Plans to Allot Billions in Additional Wall Funds, Bypassing Congress

President Trump is set to sign a spending bill that keeps the government open, and he will divert billions of dollars of funds to build a wall on the southern U.S. border by declaring a national emergency. 

 
U.S. Factory Output Pulled Back in January

U.S. industrial output fell sharply in January, primarily driven by a large drop in vehicle production. 

 
Progress in Trade Talks Props Up U.S. Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 350 points as investors embraced signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade negotiations. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rises

Consumers' outlook for the U.S. economy rose in early February as American households absorbed the end of the government shutdown and the Federal Reserve's decision to pause its rate increases. 

 
EU's Trade Surplus With U.S., a Bone of Contention for Trump, Hits Record

The European Union reported a record trade surplus with America, a development that could weigh on slow-moving U.S.-EU trade talks. 

 
ICE Wants to Bring First 'Speed Bump' to Futures Markets

A proposal to blunt the advantages of ultrafast traders in one corner of the futures market is threatening to shake up the high-frequency trading world. 

 
Market Leadership From Industrials Raises Stakes for Trade Talks

Industrial shares are on track to drive the stock market's gains on a quarterly basis for the first time in more than five years, fueling anxiety about a rapid unwind should trade negotiations with China stall. 

 
Chinese, U.S. Trade Negotiators Inch Toward a Broad Agreement

Negotiators made progress on a memorandum of understanding that could serve as the basis for a deal that President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could later finalize. 

 
U.S. Import Prices Fall for Third Straight Month

Import prices fell 0.5% in January from the previous month. Unlike other price measures produced by the government, import prices aren't seasonally adjusted. Economists surveyed had forecast a 0.3% decrease from December.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.28% 25760.89 Delayed Quote.9.05%
NASDAQ 100 0.36% 7048.3356 Delayed Quote.10.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.47% 7462.6878 Delayed Quote.11.83%
S&P 500 0.82% 2768.27 Delayed Quote.9.82%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aProgress in Trade Talks Props Up U.S. Stocks
DJ
10:36aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rallies More Than 300 Points On U.S.-China Trade-talk Eu..
DJ
10:23aProgress in U.S.-China trade talks sparks world stock rally
RE
10:21aProgress in U.S.-China trade talks sparks world stock rally
RE
10:02aWall Street gains as U.S.-China trade talks advance
RE
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : US Low Volatility Stocks recorded remarkable inflows
TI
09:53aProgress in Trade Talks Props Up U.S. Stocks
DJ
09:28aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia
09:21aTAKE FIVE : The R-word - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:12aPFIZER : Learn How Scientists are Fighting for Cures
PU
11:08aCOCA COLA : PepsiCo says investments to drive sales will dent profit this year
RE
10:52aMICROSOFT : ‘Crackdown 3' now available with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One an..
PU
10:47aCOCA COLA : Names Lisa Chang as Head of Global Human Resources Operations
DJ
10:30aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Opening Bell 2.15.19
AQ
10:21aTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Names New Chief People Officer
BU
10:07aCISCO : is #2 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies Ranking
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 105.165 Real-time Quote.2.68%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 197.4 Real-time Quote.2.53%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 126.81 Real-time Quote.2.16%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 191.505 Real-time Quote.2.02%
CATERPILLAR 135.155 Real-time Quote.1.91%
APPLE 169.96 Real-time Quote.-0.49%
Heatmap :
