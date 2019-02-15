Trump Plans to Allot Billions in Additional Wall Funds, Bypassing Congress

President Trump is set to sign a spending bill that keeps the government open, and he will divert billions of dollars of funds to build a wall on the southern U.S. border by declaring a national emergency.

U.S. Factory Output Pulled Back in January

U.S. industrial output fell sharply in January, primarily driven by a large drop in vehicle production.

Progress in Trade Talks Props Up U.S. Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 350 points as investors embraced signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rises

Consumers' outlook for the U.S. economy rose in early February as American households absorbed the end of the government shutdown and the Federal Reserve's decision to pause its rate increases.

EU's Trade Surplus With U.S., a Bone of Contention for Trump, Hits Record

The European Union reported a record trade surplus with America, a development that could weigh on slow-moving U.S.-EU trade talks.

ICE Wants to Bring First 'Speed Bump' to Futures Markets

A proposal to blunt the advantages of ultrafast traders in one corner of the futures market is threatening to shake up the high-frequency trading world.

Market Leadership From Industrials Raises Stakes for Trade Talks

Industrial shares are on track to drive the stock market's gains on a quarterly basis for the first time in more than five years, fueling anxiety about a rapid unwind should trade negotiations with China stall.

Chinese, U.S. Trade Negotiators Inch Toward a Broad Agreement

Negotiators made progress on a memorandum of understanding that could serve as the basis for a deal that President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could later finalize.

U.S. Import Prices Fall for Third Straight Month

Import prices fell 0.5% in January from the previous month. Unlike other price measures produced by the government, import prices aren't seasonally adjusted. Economists surveyed had forecast a 0.3% decrease from December.