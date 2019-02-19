Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 02/19 03:43:01 pm
25945 PTS   +0.24%
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar slips
RE
03:13pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar slips
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Strong Results From Walmart Push U.S. Stocks Higher

Shares of retail giant Walmart pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher, helping the blue-chip index extend its recent rally. 

 
Fed's Mester Sees Rates Slightly Higher This Year

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she expects interest rates to rise slightly this year if the economy lives up to her expectation of solid performance. 

 
U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Picked Up in February

The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose to 62 in February from 58 in January. This exceeded expectations of economists surveyed for a February reading of 59. 

 
Investors Sound Warning About Markets' Complacency on Rates

Stocks and bonds are rising on bets the Fed has ended its interest-rate increases, worrying investors who believe the central bank could upend those expectations later this year. 

 
Investors Dive Back Into Italy Even as Recession Bites

Italy has been one the biggest beneficiaries of this year's global market resurgence, a surprise given the unease swirling around the southern European nation and its battered banks. 

 
Germany Posts Record Surplus, Bolstering Trump Claim on Trade Imbalances

Germany's current-account surplus was the world's largest for the third year in a row in 2018, confirming deep disparities in the global economy that have drawn ire from the Trump administration and helped justify U.S. efforts to reset global trade rules. 

 
Oil Falls as Investors Focus on U.S.-China Trade Talks

U.S. oil prices were slightly lower but remained near three-month highs as investors focused on U.S.-China trade negotiations that moved this week to Washington from Beijing. 

 
U.K. Employment Remains Strong

The U.K. economy continued to add jobs in the final months of 2018, in spite of persistent jitters over the country's exit from the European Union. 

 
Eurozone's Current-Account Surplus Shrank Further

The eurozone's current-account surplus narrowed further in the final month of 2018, reflecting weaker exports and leaving it sharply below the level recorded twelve months earlier. 

 
China PBOC to Conduct First Central Bank Bills Swap Soon, Official Says

The People's Bank of China will soon conduct its first central bank bills swap, a monetary tool aimed at boosting the liquidity of commercial banks' perpetual bonds.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.29% 25958.6 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.44% 7087.4094 Delayed Quote.11.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.45% 7505.9888 Delayed Quote.12.62%
S&P 500 0.37% 2787.17 Delayed Quote.10.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar slips
RE
03:13pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar slips
RE
02:50pWall Street ekes out gains on upbeat Walmart results
RE
01:34pStrong Results From Walmart Push U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
12:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Little Changed as Trade Talks Resume
DJ
10:36aSome enthusiasm despite the looming Brexit deadline
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Wall Street rises again as trade talks progress
TI
10:15aInvestors Sound Warning About Markets' Complacency on Interest Rates
DJ
10:06aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Resume
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:23pBOEING : Emirates launches Expo 2020-themed aircraft models
AQ
02:44pMICROSOFT : NASCAR racing team Hendrick Motorsports finds competitive edge with ..
PU
01:44pCISCO : Projecting Into the Future with Webex Teams
PU
01:39pCISCO : February 19, 2019 Goldman Sachs and Cisco to Host Service Provider Tech ..
PU
01:14pINTEL : Shows Collaborative Mini-Bots, 5G Innovations and Brain-Inspired Compute..
PU
01:05pRECENT RESEARCH AND THE CURRENT SCEN : Otsuka, astrazeneca, pfizer, eli lilly
AQ
01:03pWAL MART STORES : Walmart Posts Strong Holiday Sales Gains in U.S. -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WAL-MART STORES 102.47 Real-time Quote.2.48%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 74.685 Real-time Quote.1.71%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 99.785 Real-time Quote.1.33%
DOWDUPONT INC. 54.895 Real-time Quote.1.21%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 129.1 Real-time Quote.1.05%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 105.265 Real-time Quote.-0.27%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 45.085 Real-time Quote.-0.34%
NIKE 84.985 Real-time Quote.-0.46%
MERCK AND COMPANY 79.395 Real-time Quote.-0.52%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 106.775 Real-time Quote.-0.56%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.