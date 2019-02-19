SEC Wants to Make It Easier for Companies to Explore IPOs

Any company exploring whether to go public would get greater leeway to discuss their plans privately with potential investors before announcing an initial public offering, under a proposal from securities regulators.

Strong Results From Walmart Push U.S. Stocks Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, extending its recent rally after upbeat earnings sent shares of retail giant Walmart higher and President Trump further toned down trade tensions with China.

Fed's Mester Sees Rates Slightly Higher This Year

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she expects interest rates to rise slightly this year if the economy lives up to her expectation of solid performance.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Picked Up in February

The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose to 62 in February from 58 in January. This exceeded expectations of economists surveyed for a February reading of 59.

Investors Sound Warning About Markets' Complacency on Rates

Stocks and bonds are rising on bets the Fed has ended its interest-rate increases, worrying investors who believe the central bank could upend those expectations later this year.

Investors Dive Back Into Italy Even as Recession Bites

Italy has been one the biggest beneficiaries of this year's global market resurgence, a surprise given the unease swirling around the southern European nation and its battered banks.

Germany Posts Record Surplus, Bolstering Trump Claim on Trade Imbalances

Germany's current-account surplus was the world's largest for the third year in a row in 2018, confirming deep disparities in the global economy that have drawn ire from the Trump administration and helped justify U.S. efforts to reset global trade rules.

Oil Hits Three-Month High on Saudi Cuts, U.S.-China Talks

U.S. oil prices rose to a three-month high Tuesday, fueled by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and other producers and continued optimism over U.S.-China trade negotiations.

U.K. Employment Remains Strong

The U.K. economy continued to add jobs in the final months of 2018, in spite of persistent jitters over the country's exit from the European Union.

Eurozone's Current-Account Surplus Shrank Further

The eurozone's current-account surplus narrowed further in the final month of 2018, reflecting weaker exports and leaving it sharply below the level recorded twelve months earlier.