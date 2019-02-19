Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
0.03%
25890.01 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/19 05:01:03 pm
25891.32 PTS   +0.03%
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:09pStrong Results From Walmart Push U.S. Stocks Higher - Update
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Up, Traders Hedge on China Deal Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/19/2019 | 07:16pm EST
SEC Wants to Make It Easier for Companies to Explore IPOs

Any company exploring whether to go public would get greater leeway to discuss their plans privately with potential investors before announcing an initial public offering, under a proposal from securities regulators. 

 
Strong Results From Walmart Push U.S. Stocks Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, extending its recent rally after upbeat earnings sent shares of retail giant Walmart higher and President Trump further toned down trade tensions with China. 

 
Fed's Mester Sees Rates Slightly Higher This Year

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she expects interest rates to rise slightly this year if the economy lives up to her expectation of solid performance. 

 
U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Picked Up in February

The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose to 62 in February from 58 in January. This exceeded expectations of economists surveyed for a February reading of 59. 

 
Investors Sound Warning About Markets' Complacency on Rates

Stocks and bonds are rising on bets the Fed has ended its interest-rate increases, worrying investors who believe the central bank could upend those expectations later this year. 

 
Investors Dive Back Into Italy Even as Recession Bites

Italy has been one the biggest beneficiaries of this year's global market resurgence, a surprise given the unease swirling around the southern European nation and its battered banks. 

 
Germany Posts Record Surplus, Bolstering Trump Claim on Trade Imbalances

Germany's current-account surplus was the world's largest for the third year in a row in 2018, confirming deep disparities in the global economy that have drawn ire from the Trump administration and helped justify U.S. efforts to reset global trade rules. 

 
Oil Hits Three-Month High on Saudi Cuts, U.S.-China Talks

U.S. oil prices rose to a three-month high Tuesday, fueled by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and other producers and continued optimism over U.S.-China trade negotiations. 

 
U.K. Employment Remains Strong

The U.K. economy continued to add jobs in the final months of 2018, in spite of persistent jitters over the country's exit from the European Union. 

 
Eurozone's Current-Account Surplus Shrank Further

The eurozone's current-account surplus narrowed further in the final month of 2018, reflecting weaker exports and leaving it sharply below the level recorded twelve months earlier.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 25891.32 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 7066.6121 Delayed Quote.11.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.19% 7486.7661 Delayed Quote.12.62%
S&P 500 0.15% 2779.76 Delayed Quote.10.72%
06:04pCISCO : Quarterly Report
PU
05:14pCISCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05:02pUS stocks bounce back from wobbly start to extend gains
AQ
04:39pMERCK : Keytruda Didn't Meet Co-Primary Endpoints in Phase 3 Trial for Hepatocel..
DJ
04:20pBOEING CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pMERCK : Provides Update on KEYNOTE-240, a Phase 3 Study of KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizu..
BU
03:54pMCDONALD : Supporting our Hispanic Community
PU
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WAL-MART STORES 102.2 Delayed Quote.2.21%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 99.99 Delayed Quote.1.53%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 74.43 Delayed Quote.1.36%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 113.51 Delayed Quote.0.82%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 128.64 Delayed Quote.0.69%
APPLE 169.985 Real-time Quote.-0.55%
MERCK AND COMPANY 79.24 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 106.5 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 44.83 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
NIKE 84.57 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
