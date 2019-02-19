Trump Eases Off Hard Deadline for China Tariffs

President Trump gave his firmest indication yet that the U.S. may not increase tariffs on Chinese goods on March 1, as scheduled, despite statements by his top trade official that the U.S. should stick to a firm deadline.

Japan's January Trade Deficit Biggest in Five Years

Japan logged its biggest trade deficit in nearly five years in January, as trade tensions and a global economic slowdown weighed on exports and threatened the country's main engine of growth.

SEC Wants to Make It Easier for Companies to Explore IPOs

Any company exploring whether to go public would get greater leeway to discuss their plans privately with potential investors before announcing an initial public offering, under a proposal from securities regulators.

Customers Hunt for Bankrupt Crypto Exchange's Missing Millions

An unusual cash-pickup system is the latest unusual business practice at Quadriga to emerge since Gerald Cotten, the firm's 30-year-old co-founder and CEO, died in India late last year.

Fed's Mester Sees Rates Slightly Higher This Year

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she expects interest rates to rise slightly this year if the economy lives up to her expectation of solid performance.

Investors Dive Back Into Italy Even as Recession Bites

Italy has been one the biggest beneficiaries of this year's global market resurgence, a surprise given the unease swirling around the southern European nation and its battered banks.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Picked Up in February

The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose to 62 in February from 58 in January. This exceeded expectations of economists surveyed for a February reading of 59.

Investors Sound Warning About Markets' Complacency on Rates

Stocks and bonds are rising on bets the Fed has ended its interest-rate increases, worrying investors who believe the central bank could upend those expectations later this year.

Strong Results From Walmart Push U.S. Stocks Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, extending its recent rally after upbeat earnings sent shares of retail giant Walmart higher and President Trump further toned down trade tensions with China.

Oil Hits Three-Month High on Saudi Cuts, U.S.-China Talks

U.S. oil prices rose to a three-month high Tuesday, fueled by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and other producers and continued optimism over U.S.-China trade negotiations.