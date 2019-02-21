Tax Law Helped Boost 2018 Bank Profits to Record Level

The new tax law drove double-digit profit growth at U.S. banks last year, a federal regulator said Thursday, boosting the industry's profits, which would have hit a record even without the tax changes.

U.S. Stocks End Lower on Disappointing Data, Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 100 points, pressured by disappointing readings on the state of the U.S. and European economies.

Kraft Heinz Discloses SEC Probe, Misses Earnings Forecasts

Securities regulators are investigating Kraft Heinz over its procurement practices, the company disclosed as it reported a loss from a significant write-down in the value of some of its best-known brands.

Business Investment Falters Amid Growing Global Economic Uncertainty

Demand for long-lasting goods produced by U.S. factories increased for the second month in a row in December, driven by orders for transportation equipment.

ECB Officials Worried About Depth of Eurozone Slowdown

Minutes of the central bank's January policy meeting revealed anxiety among top officials about the state of the 19-nation currency union, but suggested they may not yet be ready to unleash fresh monetary stimulus.

Economists Game Out End Stages of Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction

Meeting minutes for the Fed's January policy meeting have given some economists enough insight to start gaming out the end stages for the central bank's balance-sheet plans.

Treasury Inflation Bond Auction Sees Strong Demand

The Treasury's auction of $8 billion in 30-year inflation-protected bonds met with strong demand, a sign that some investors see potential for consumer prices to rise.

Bank of Canada Says Timing of Rate Rises Uncertain

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said Thursday that interest rates will need to move higher to keep inflation in check, but the timing of future increases remains unclear.

U.S. Existing Home Sales Drop 1.2% in January

Sales of previously owned homes fell in January, a sign that demand for housing continued to cool at the start of the year.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, a signal of labor market tightness