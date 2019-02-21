U.S. Bets on China's Special Envoy

As U.S.-China trade talks reach a pivotal point, the Trump administration is counting on the Chinese leader's special envoy, Liu He, to get Beijing to accept tough new strictures that are increasingly controversial in Beijing.

Tax Law Helped Boost 2018 Bank Profits to Record Level

The new tax law drove double-digit profit growth at U.S. banks last year, a federal regulator said Thursday, boosting the industry's profits, which would have hit a record even without the tax changes.

Economists Game Out End Stages of Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction

Meeting minutes for the Fed's January policy meeting have given some economists enough insight to start gaming out the end stages for the central bank's balance-sheet plans.

Treasury Inflation Bond Auction Sees Strong Demand

The Treasury's auction of $8 billion in 30-year inflation-protected bonds met with strong demand, a sign that some investors see potential for consumer prices to rise.

Bank of Canada Says Timing of Rate Rises Uncertain

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said Thursday that interest rates will need to move higher to keep inflation in check, but the timing of future increases remains unclear.

ECB Officials Worried About Depth of Eurozone Slowdown

Minutes of the central bank's January policy meeting revealed anxiety among top officials about the state of the 19-nation currency union, but suggested they may not yet be ready to unleash fresh monetary stimulus.

Russia Exploits U.S.-China Trade Tensions to Sell More Soybeans

The U.S.-China trade conflict has nearly wiped out American soy exports to the bean's biggest market, China, giving Russian farmers a chance to extend their already soaring exports to their neighbor.

U.S. Stocks End Lower on Disappointing Data, Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 100 points, pressured by disappointing readings on the state of the U.S. and European economies.

Oil Prices Decline as U.S. Crude Production Hits Record

U.S. oil prices ticked lower Thursday as domestic production hit a record high and oil inventories climbed to their highest level since November 2017.

Venezuelan Oil Supplies Hit Five-Year High as Buyers Become Elusive

Venezuela's oil inventories have climbed to their highest levels in five years, according to satellite data, a sign that U.S. sanctions are stifling sales and could continue to drive up global prices.