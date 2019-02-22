Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
0.12%
25880.86 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/21 04:59:33 pm
25850.63 PTS   -0.40%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:50aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBuffett's Hunt for Big Purchases Fails -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/22/2019 | 03:16am EST
Europe to Edge Lower; Weaker Pound May Support FTSE

Most European benchmarks, with the exception of London, should drift lower on Friday on a weakening global outlook and mixed signals on trade talks. 

 
U.S. Bets on China's Special Envoy

As U.S.-China trade talks reach a pivotal point, the Trump administration is counting on the Chinese leader's special envoy, Liu He, to get Beijing to accept tough new strictures that are increasingly controversial in Beijing. 

 
Tax Law Helped Boost 2018 Bank Profits to Record Level

The new tax law drove double-digit profit growth at U.S. banks last year, a federal regulator said Thursday, boosting the industry's profits, which would have hit a record even without the tax changes. 

 
Economists Game Out End Stages of Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction

Meeting minutes for the Fed's January policy meeting have given some economists enough insight to start gaming out the end stages for the central bank's balance-sheet plans. 

 
Treasury Inflation Bond Auction Sees Strong Demand

The Treasury's auction of $8 billion in 30-year inflation-protected bonds met with strong demand, a sign that some investors see potential for consumer prices to rise. 

 
Bank of Canada Says Timing of Rate Rises Uncertain

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said Thursday that interest rates will need to move higher to keep inflation in check, but the timing of future increases remains unclear. 

 
ECB Officials Worried About Depth of Eurozone Slowdown

Minutes of the central bank's January policy meeting revealed anxiety among top officials about the state of the 19-nation currency union, but suggested they may not yet be ready to unleash fresh monetary stimulus. 

 
Russia Exploits U.S.-China Trade Tensions to Sell More Soybeans

The U.S.-China trade conflict has nearly wiped out American soy exports to the bean's biggest market, China, giving Russian farmers a chance to extend their already soaring exports to their neighbor. 

 
U.S. Stocks End Lower on Disappointing Data, Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 100 points, pressured by disappointing readings on the state of the U.S. and European economies. 

 
Oil Prices Decline as U.S. Crude Production Hits Record

U.S. oil prices ticked lower Thursday as domestic production hit a record high and oil inventories climbed to their highest level since November 2017.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 25850.63 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 -0.38% 7035.164 Delayed Quote.11.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7459.7078 Delayed Quote.12.87%
S&P 500 -0.35% 2774.88 Delayed Quote.11.08%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 109.41 Delayed Quote.2.11%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 45.86 Delayed Quote.1.69%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 182.81 Delayed Quote.1.29%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 56.15 Delayed Quote.0.70%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 114.29 Delayed Quote.0.54%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 196.36 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 266.4 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 126.32 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
DOWDUPONT INC. 55.26 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 70.47 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
Heatmap :
