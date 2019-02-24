Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Consumer Confidence, GDP and More

In the week ahead, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve will field questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill and the Commerce Department will release gross domestic product growth for the fourth quarter.

Trump to Delay Tariff Increases on Chinese Imports

President Trump said Sunday he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, citing what he called substantial progress on issues including intellectual property and technology transfer.

BlackRock's Bid to Become a Private-Equity Giant Is Behind Schedule

BlackRock last year set a goal of raising at least $12 billion to buy and hold long-term stakes in companies. The world's biggest money manager is still waiting for its first check.

Fed Embarks on a Rethink of Its Inflation Target

Fed officials are considering whether to allow inflation to rise above their 2% target more often as they grapple with the likelihood that interest rates are likely to remain much lower than in the past.

Resurgence in Cyclical Stocks Pushes Dow Industrials Toward New High

Cyclical stocks typically tied to the U.S. economy's health have propelled the Dow Jones Industrial Average near a new all-time high, illustrating renewed investor confidence in the nearly 10-year expansion.

Earnings Help Steer Stock Market's Recovery

Roughly 62% of companies have reported stronger-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter.

Frackers Face Harsh Reality as Wall Street Backs Away

The once-powerful partnership between fracking companies and Wall Street is fraying as the industry struggles to attract investors after nearly a decade of losing money.

Philippines Central Bank Governor Espenilla Dies

The governor of the central bank of the Philippines died from cancer, marking the loss of a man who guided the bank through a challenging period of high inflation.

IRS Proposal Could Crimp Earnings for Manufacturers, Energy Companies

The tax overhaul fueled earnings for many companies. Now, a proposal from the Internal Revenue Service about how to implement part of the measure could crimp a key tax break for certain manufacturing and energy companies.

Despite Tight Job Market, Labor Force's Income Is Squeezed

With the U.S. labor market so tight that companies routinely complain of shortages, you'd think American workers are getting a bigger slice of the nation's economic pie. But they're not.