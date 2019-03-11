Log in
Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/11/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Dow Battles Back Despite Sharp Boeing Drop

Stocks climbed at the start of the week, after reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and signals that the U.S. and China were nearing a currency deal. But a sharp drop in shares of Boeing hurt the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which underperformed other benchmarks. 

 
Top Oil Execs Call For Change as Climate, Technology Concerns Threaten Industry

Some of the world's top oil executives plan a call to action at a premier industry conference this week, arguing that companies need to actively address climate change and technology concerns that are scaring investors away. 

 
U.S. Retail Sales Rebound in January

Consumers in the U.S. picked up their spending at the beginning of the year, a sign of solid economic momentum in the first quarter. 

 
May Asks Parliament to Back Her Brexit Deal (Again)

The British government is struggling to secure concessions from the European Union on a critical Brexit divorce bill, raising the prospect of another bruising parliamentary defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May when U.K. lawmakers vote on the deal Tuesday. 

 
Investors Are Winning More Treasury Auctions

Demand for government bonds is growing as investors weigh the Fed's next interest-rate moves. Domestic investors purchased a record of roughly 55% of the new U.S. government notes and bonds sold at auction in January. 

 
Second Wave of U.S. Shale Revolution Is Coming, Says IEA

The U.S. is on track to become a net petroleum exporter by 2021 and will soon after surpass Russia and rival Saudi Arabia, according to the International Energy Agency. 

 
U.S. Business Inventories Up 0.6% in December

U.S. business inventories rose 0.6% in December to a seasonally adjusted $1.995 trillion, according to the Commerce Department. Economists surveyed had expected the 0.6% increase in December from the prior month. 

 
Chinese Central Bank's Rhetoric Is Concerning

Disagreements over Chinese economic policy have been unusually obvious lately. Two bits of news suggest the uncertainty is affecting monetary policy. 

 
Oil Climbs on Signs Saudi Output Cuts Could Be Extended

Oil prices rose, supported by signs that aggressive OPEC production cuts are rebalancing an oversupplied market despite worries that demand will crumble. 

 
Index Futures Set to Further Pry Open Chinese Markets

Global investors could soon have an easier way to make bets on or against China's stock market, with Hong Kong's exchange planning to offer futures trading tied to mainland shares.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.42% 25556.45 Delayed Quote.9.10%
NASDAQ 100 1.58% 7125.904248 Delayed Quote.11.01%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.49% 7517.644793 Delayed Quote.11.85%
S&P 500 1.08% 2772.32 Delayed Quote.9.42%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:05aBoeing shares down 10 percent after second 737 MAX crash
RE
10:51aBoeing Shares on Track for Worst Day Since 2016 After Airline Crash -- Update
DJ
10:38aMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise, But Dow Feels Boeing-related Pressure ..
DJ
10:34aGlobal Stocks Rise, but Boeing Drags Dow Industrials Lower--Update
DJ
10:34aBoeing Shares on Track for Worst Day Since 2011 After Airline Crash
DJ
10:16aBoeing shares down 10 percent after second 737 MAX crash
RE
10:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Heavyweight Boeing pressures Dow, while tech lifts ..
RE
10:12aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Debenhams, Tesla, Levi’s
10:05aGlobal Stocks Rise, but Boeing Drags Dow Industrials Lower--Update
DJ
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:15aNIKE : Berlin's Nightlife Inspires New Nike Air Max 180
PU
11:00aGOLDMAN SACHS : Conference Call to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results
PU
10:51aBoeing Shares on Track for Worst Day Since 2016 After Airline Crash -- Update
DJ
10:36aCISCO : Cost of cyber breach higher in Asia Pacific
AQ
10:35aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Files Two New Blockchain Patents for Netwo..
AQ
10:35aBOEING : Emirates Used Airbus A380 As Bait To Obtain Discounts
AQ
10:34aPFIZER : Merck and Pfizer Inc. - European Medicines Agency Validates Application..
AQ
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
APPLE 178.445 Real-time Quote.3.20%
DOWDUPONT INC. 56.075 Real-time Quote.2.55%
3M COMPANY 205.755 Real-time Quote.2.42%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 45.765 Real-time Quote.2.06%
INTEL CORPORATION 53.385 Real-time Quote.1.72%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 394.815 Real-time Quote.-6.56%
Heatmap :
