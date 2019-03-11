Dow Battles Back Despite Sharp Boeing Drop

Stocks climbed at the start of the week, after reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and signals that the U.S. and China were nearing a currency deal. But a sharp drop in shares of Boeing hurt the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which underperformed other benchmarks.

Top Oil Execs Call For Change as Climate, Technology Concerns Threaten Industry

Some of the world's top oil executives plan a call to action at a premier industry conference this week, arguing that companies need to actively address climate change and technology concerns that are scaring investors away.

U.S. Retail Sales Rebound in January

Consumers in the U.S. picked up their spending at the beginning of the year, a sign of solid economic momentum in the first quarter.

May Asks Parliament to Back Her Brexit Deal (Again)

The British government is struggling to secure concessions from the European Union on a critical Brexit divorce bill, raising the prospect of another bruising parliamentary defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May when U.K. lawmakers vote on the deal Tuesday.

Investors Are Winning More Treasury Auctions

Demand for government bonds is growing as investors weigh the Fed's next interest-rate moves. Domestic investors purchased a record of roughly 55% of the new U.S. government notes and bonds sold at auction in January.

Second Wave of U.S. Shale Revolution Is Coming, Says IEA

The U.S. is on track to become a net petroleum exporter by 2021 and will soon after surpass Russia and rival Saudi Arabia, according to the International Energy Agency.

U.S. Business Inventories Up 0.6% in December

U.S. business inventories rose 0.6% in December to a seasonally adjusted $1.995 trillion, according to the Commerce Department. Economists surveyed had expected the 0.6% increase in December from the prior month.

Chinese Central Bank's Rhetoric Is Concerning

Disagreements over Chinese economic policy have been unusually obvious lately. Two bits of news suggest the uncertainty is affecting monetary policy.

Oil Climbs on Signs Saudi Output Cuts Could Be Extended

Oil prices rose, supported by signs that aggressive OPEC production cuts are rebalancing an oversupplied market despite worries that demand will crumble.

Index Futures Set to Further Pry Open Chinese Markets

Global investors could soon have an easier way to make bets on or against China's stock market, with Hong Kong's exchange planning to offer futures trading tied to mainland shares.