DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
%
PTS
03/25 04:59:11 pm
25516.83 PTS   +0.06%
DJ
03/25Asian shares edge up as U.S. bond yields come off late-2017 lows
RE
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
03/26/2019 | 01:16am EDT
U.K. Parliament Votes to Take Control of Brexit From May

Britain's Parliament moved to pry control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Theresa May, forcing votes on alternatives to her unpopular plan to extract the U.K. from the European Union. 

 
Canada Links Trade-Deal Approval to Steel Tariffs

Canada's foreign minister indicated the government might delay ratification of the revised North American free-trade deal until the Trump administration lifts its steel and aluminum tariffs against Canadian metals. 

 
Fed's Rosengren: Fed Balance Sheet Cuts Didn't Cause Late 2018 Market Woes

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Monday the central bank's ongoing balance sheet drawdown wasn't the cause of financial market volatility into the closing months of last year. 

 
Moore Says Fed's Pivot Validates Criticism of Rate Increases

Former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore, the president's latest pick for a Fed board seat, said the central bank's recent policy pivot shows that he was right to criticize its December interest-rate increase. 

 
Banks Get Break on Hedging

Banks will be able to more easily hedge against the risks of the loans they originate without triggering stricter regulatory requirements, under rule changes made Monday. 

 
What's Behind Collapsing Bond Yields

Lower rate expectations from the Federal Reserve are playing a role in sliding yields, but so are investors' fears of getting hit by the unexpected. 

 
Stocks Stabilize After Selloff

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher Monday, showing signs of stabilizing after a bruising end-of-week selloff. 

 
U.S. Crude Edges Lower on Demand Fears

U.S. oil prices edged lower, falling for the second consecutive session as fears about a global economic slowdown gripped markets and stoked jitters about lower fuel consumption. 

 
FHA Clamps Down on Risky Government-Backed Mortgages

The federal agency that insures mortgages for first-time home buyers is tightening its standards, concerned it is allowing too many risky loans to be extended. 

 
Fed's Harker Says Central Bank May Raise Rates This Year

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said Monday the central bank may yet raise rates this year even as risks around the outlook have risen.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.06% 25516.83 Delayed Quote.9.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 7316.95771 Delayed Quote.15.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 7637.541193 Delayed Quote.15.18%
S&P 500 -0.08% 2798.36 Delayed Quote.11.63%
DJ
03/25Asian shares edge up as U.S. bond yields come off late-2017 lows
RE
DJ
DJ
03/25Activists Wage Fight at Bed Bath & Beyond
DJ
DJ
DJ
03/25S&P 500 slips with Apple, lingering fears on global growth
RE
03/25U.S. Treasury yields hit lowest since late 2017, global stocks fall
RE
03/25U.S. Treasury yields hit lowest since late 2017, global stocks fall
RE
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:19aBOEING : U.S. panel to review how airplanes certified after Boeing 737 crashes
RE
01:19aBOEING FIX WILL PREVENT REPEATED ACT : sources
RE
01:19aBOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
RE
01:19aBOEING : Five decades ago, Boeing's new 727 jet also had a terrible start
RE
01:06aStalled Aramco IPO sets back deal-making at U.S. subsidiary Motiva
RE
03/25AT YOUR SERVICE : Apple takes on Netflix, finance firms with new services
AQ
03/25APPLE : unveils its own credit card
AQ
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 370.46 Delayed Quote.2.29%
CATERPILLAR INC. 131.38 Delayed Quote.1.24%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 60.08 Delayed Quote.0.54%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 117.66 Delayed Quote.0.52%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 189.68 Delayed Quote.0.49%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 98.93 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
INTEL CORPORATION 52.78 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 61.69 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
APPLE 188.74 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
DOWDUPONT INC. 53.27 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
