Dow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA

Dow Inc. will take DowDuPont place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average before the start of trading April 2.

U.S. Stocks End Higher

U.S. stocks rose, clawing back some of their sharp declines late last week.

Fed's Daly: Changes in Labor Market Explain Some of Tepid Wage Gains

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said changes in labor markets and the Federal Reserve's success in fighting inflation have helped contribute to the economy's modest level of wage gains.

SEC Addresses Cybersecurity Concerns About Stock-Investor Data

A data repository for all U.S. stock-market activity won't store some personal information from individual investors, a concession to brokers and traders who worried their data would be a prime target for hackers.

Turkish Lira Firms After Government Moves to Stem Short-Selling

Ankara intensified efforts to prop up the Turkish lira after it suffered steep losses last week, seeking to restore calm on currency markets ahead of local elections dominated by questions over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ability to jump-start the shrinking economy.

China Targets Canadian Glencore Unit in Canola Crackdown

China has revoked the permit for a second Canadian-based grain handler to ship canola seed into the world's second-largest economy, reinforcing fears among grain growers that they have become collateral damage in the diplomatic dispute between Ottawa and Beijing over a detained Huawei executive.

Cash-Strapped Illinois and Chicago to Borrow Billions

Illinois and its biggest city are on track to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars starting this week, a test of investors' willingness to lend to stressed governments prone to spending more money than they bring in.

IT Jobs Boost Economy, Even Outside Tech Hubs

Tech employment across all industries last year hit 11.8 million, up 2.3% from 2017, accounting for 7.6% of the U.S. workforce and 10.2% of GDP, according to trade group CompTIA.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Declined in March

The Conference Board on Tuesday said its index of U.S. consumer confidence declined to 124.1 in March from 131.4 in February.

European Banks Face a Triple Whammy

Plunging bond yields have made life difficult for bank investors everywhere. For Europe's beleaguered lenders, it is heaping pain on an already tough situation.