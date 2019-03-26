Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
After market
-0.05%
25645.37 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/26 05:23:50 pm
25657.73 PTS   +0.55%
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:35pDow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA
DJ
06:27pDow Jones Industrial Average adds Dow Inc, removes DowDuPont
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
Dow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA

Dow Inc. will take DowDuPont place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average before the start of trading April 2. 

 
U.S. Stocks End Higher

U.S. stocks rose, clawing back some of their sharp declines late last week. 

 
Fed's Daly: Changes in Labor Market Explain Some of Tepid Wage Gains

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said changes in labor markets and the Federal Reserve's success in fighting inflation have helped contribute to the economy's modest level of wage gains. 

 
SEC Addresses Cybersecurity Concerns About Stock-Investor Data

A data repository for all U.S. stock-market activity won't store some personal information from individual investors, a concession to brokers and traders who worried their data would be a prime target for hackers. 

 
Turkish Lira Firms After Government Moves to Stem Short-Selling

Ankara intensified efforts to prop up the Turkish lira after it suffered steep losses last week, seeking to restore calm on currency markets ahead of local elections dominated by questions over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ability to jump-start the shrinking economy. 

 
China Targets Canadian Glencore Unit in Canola Crackdown

China has revoked the permit for a second Canadian-based grain handler to ship canola seed into the world's second-largest economy, reinforcing fears among grain growers that they have become collateral damage in the diplomatic dispute between Ottawa and Beijing over a detained Huawei executive. 

 
Cash-Strapped Illinois and Chicago to Borrow Billions

Illinois and its biggest city are on track to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars starting this week, a test of investors' willingness to lend to stressed governments prone to spending more money than they bring in. 

 
IT Jobs Boost Economy, Even Outside Tech Hubs

Tech employment across all industries last year hit 11.8 million, up 2.3% from 2017, accounting for 7.6% of the U.S. workforce and 10.2% of GDP, according to trade group CompTIA. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Declined in March

The Conference Board on Tuesday said its index of U.S. consumer confidence declined to 124.1 in March from 131.4 in February. 

 
European Banks Face a Triple Whammy

Plunging bond yields have made life difficult for bank investors everywhere. For Europe's beleaguered lenders, it is heaping pain on an already tough situation.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 25657.73 Delayed Quote.9.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7351.150184 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 7691.52243 Delayed Quote.15.11%
S&P 500 0.72% 2818.46 Delayed Quote.11.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:35pDow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA
DJ
06:27pDow Jones Industrial Average adds Dow Inc, removes DowDuPont
RE
05:30pOil Rises as Investors Refocus on Reduced Supply
DJ
04:37pWorld stocks rebound, U.S. yields above 15-month lows
RE
04:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
04:29pWall Street climbs as financials snap five days of losses
RE
04:25pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Energy, Financial Sectors Rally
DJ
04:21pWorld stocks rebound, U.S. yields above 15-month lows
RE
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:05pATTENTION ENTREPRENEURS : Walmart Is Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Open Ca..
PU
06:54pAPPLE : Violated Qualcomm Patent, U.S. Trade Judge Rules --2nd Update
DJ
06:41pCLARIFICATION : Apple-Streaming TV story
AQ
06:38pDuelling Qualcomm, Apple rulings leave battle lines unchanged
RE
06:35pDow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA
DJ
06:20pNIKE : Avenatti Claims Nike Paid Top NBA Pick Deandre Ayton, Other College Playe..
DJ
05:53pBOEING : Southwest 737 MAX makes emergency landing, says computer system not to ..
RE
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 110.14 Delayed Quote.2.18%
3M COMPANY 207.24 Delayed Quote.1.98%
VISA 155.3 Delayed Quote.1.48%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 138.57 Delayed Quote.1.43%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 46.64 Delayed Quote.1.33%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 370.38 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
DOWDUPONT INC. 53.18 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 189.34 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
APPLE 186.79 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 243.39 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
Heatmap :
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.