Fed's Daly: Changes in Labor Market Explain Some of Tepid Wage Gains

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said changes in labor markets and the Federal Reserve's success in fighting inflation have helped contribute to the economy's modest level of wage gains.

Turkish Lira Firms After Government Moves to Stem Short-Selling

Ankara intensified efforts to prop up the Turkish lira after it suffered steep losses last week, seeking to restore calm on currency markets ahead of local elections dominated by questions over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ability to jump-start the shrinking economy.

China Industrial Profit Tumbles as Deflation Bites

Earnings at China's large industrial firms dropped sharply in the first two months of the year, as lower factory-gate prices and slower sales ate into profits, official data showed Wednesday.

RBNZ Adopts Dovish Outlook Fearing Global Downturn

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates on hold at a policy meeting on Wednesday, but warned the next move in interest rates was more likely to be down given an increasingly uncertain global economy.

SEC Addresses Cybersecurity Concerns About Stock-Investor Data

A data repository for all U.S. stock-market activity won't store some personal information from individual investors, a concession to brokers and traders who worried their data would be a prime target for hackers.

Dow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA

Dow Inc. will take DowDuPont's place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average before the start of trading April 2.

China Targets Canadian Glencore Unit in Canola Crackdown

China has revoked the permit for a second Canadian-based grain handler to ship canola seed into the world's second-largest economy, reinforcing fears among grain growers that they have become collateral damage in the diplomatic dispute between Ottawa and Beijing over a detained Huawei executive.

IT Jobs Boost Economy, Even Outside Tech Hubs

Tech employment across all industries last year hit 11.8 million, up 2.3% from 2017, accounting for 7.6% of the U.S. workforce and 10.2% of GDP, according to trade group CompTIA.

U.S. Stocks End Higher

U.S. stocks rose, clawing back some of their sharp declines late last week.

Oil Rises as Investors Refocus on Lower Supply

U.S. crude-oil prices rose as analysts weighed signs of falling supply around the globe and looked ahead to the latest figures on U.S. stockpiles.