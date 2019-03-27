Log in
03/26 05:23:50 pm
25657.73 PTS   +0.55%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/27/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Fed's Daly: Changes in Labor Market Explain Some of Tepid Wage Gains

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said changes in labor markets and the Federal Reserve's success in fighting inflation have helped contribute to the economy's modest level of wage gains. 

 
Turkish Lira Firms After Government Moves to Stem Short-Selling

Ankara intensified efforts to prop up the Turkish lira after it suffered steep losses last week, seeking to restore calm on currency markets ahead of local elections dominated by questions over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ability to jump-start the shrinking economy. 

 
China Industrial Profit Tumbles as Deflation Bites

Earnings at China's large industrial firms dropped sharply in the first two months of the year, as lower factory-gate prices and slower sales ate into profits, official data showed Wednesday. 

 
RBNZ Adopts Dovish Outlook Fearing Global Downturn

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates on hold at a policy meeting on Wednesday, but warned the next move in interest rates was more likely to be down given an increasingly uncertain global economy. 

 
Glynn's Take: RBNZ May Rush Rate Cuts

The shock announcement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand that the next move in interest rates was more likely to be down led the New Zealand dollar to immediately drop by one U.S. cent. But should financial markets have been that surprised? 

 
SEC Addresses Cybersecurity Concerns About Stock-Investor Data

A data repository for all U.S. stock-market activity won't store some personal information from individual investors, a concession to brokers and traders who worried their data would be a prime target for hackers. 

 
Dow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA

Dow Inc. will take DowDuPont's place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average before the start of trading April 2. 

 
China Targets Canadian Glencore Unit in Canola Crackdown

China has revoked the permit for a second Canadian-based grain handler to ship canola seed into the world's second-largest economy, reinforcing fears among grain growers that they have become collateral damage in the diplomatic dispute between Ottawa and Beijing over a detained Huawei executive. 

 
IT Jobs Boost Economy, Even Outside Tech Hubs

Tech employment across all industries last year hit 11.8 million, up 2.3% from 2017, accounting for 7.6% of the U.S. workforce and 10.2% of GDP, according to trade group CompTIA. 

 
U.S. Stocks End Higher

U.S. stocks rose, clawing back some of their sharp declines late last week.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 25657.73 Delayed Quote.9.99%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7351.150184 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 7691.52243 Delayed Quote.15.11%
S&P 500 0.72% 2818.46 Delayed Quote.12.43%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 110.14 Delayed Quote.2.18%
3M COMPANY 207.24 Delayed Quote.1.98%
VISA 155.3 Delayed Quote.1.48%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 138.57 Delayed Quote.1.43%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 46.64 Delayed Quote.1.33%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 370.38 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
DOWDUPONT INC. 53.18 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 189.34 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
APPLE 186.79 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 243.39 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
Heatmap :
