Dow Rises as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue

The Dow Jones Industrial Average marched higher as President Trump prepared to meet top Chinese officials in Washington to resolve the continuing trade dispute.

German Manufacturing Slump Piques Fears Over Europe's Flagship Economy

German manufacturers saw orders drop sharply in February, increasing the likelihood that Europe's flagship economy could contract in the first half of 2019 in a setback for a weakened continent.

New York Fed President Says Outlook for Economy Remains Strong

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Thursday the outlook for the economy remains strong, in comments that offered no hints about what's next for central-bank interest-rate policy.

Jobless Claims Dropped to Lowest Level Since 1969

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in half a century, the latest sign of a tight labor market.

U.S.-China Trade Talks in 'End Game' but No Final Deal Yet

The U.S. and China are moving toward "the end game" in trade talks but are unlikely to complete a deal this week, said Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's executive vice president.

Saudi Aramco Pushes for Low Yield on Debut Bond

Investors considering whether to invest in Aramco's much-anticipated bond debut say the oil giant is pushing for especially low yields, despite concerns about the role of the Saudi state in the company's finances.

ECB Minutes Show Fresh Stimulus Possible

European Central Bank officials discussed more aggressive stimulus measures to support Europe's stalling economy at their latest policy meeting, and signaled they could take fresh action to shore up growth at upcoming meetings.

Market Signals Suggest Oil Rally Has Momentum

Closely watched indicators in the oil market are boosting confidence that prices can continue to rebound, sparking bullish bets by investors ahead of the summer.

Economists Expect Hiring Rise, Wage Gains in March Jobs Report

The U.S. releases its accounting of the March job market on Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Labor Department to say employers added a seasonally adjusted 175,000 jobs.

India's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate to 6.0%

India's central bank cut its main lending rate for the second time this year as recent low inflation rates gave it the freedom to try to bolster economic growth.