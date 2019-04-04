Log in
04/04 01:39:35 pm
26324.05 PTS   +0.40%
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:09pDow Rises as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
01:03pTrump says China trade talks going well, will only accept 'great' deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/04/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Dow Rises as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue

The Dow Jones Industrial Average marched higher as President Trump prepared to meet top Chinese officials in Washington to resolve the continuing trade dispute. 

 
German Manufacturing Slump Piques Fears Over Europe's Flagship Economy

German manufacturers saw orders drop sharply in February, increasing the likelihood that Europe's flagship economy could contract in the first half of 2019 in a setback for a weakened continent. 

 
New York Fed President Says Outlook for Economy Remains Strong

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Thursday the outlook for the economy remains strong, in comments that offered no hints about what's next for central-bank interest-rate policy. 

 
Jobless Claims Dropped to Lowest Level Since 1969

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in half a century, the latest sign of a tight labor market. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks in 'End Game' but No Final Deal Yet

The U.S. and China are moving toward "the end game" in trade talks but are unlikely to complete a deal this week, said Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's executive vice president. 

 
Saudi Aramco Pushes for Low Yield on Debut Bond

Investors considering whether to invest in Aramco's much-anticipated bond debut say the oil giant is pushing for especially low yields, despite concerns about the role of the Saudi state in the company's finances. 

 
ECB Minutes Show Fresh Stimulus Possible

European Central Bank officials discussed more aggressive stimulus measures to support Europe's stalling economy at their latest policy meeting, and signaled they could take fresh action to shore up growth at upcoming meetings. 

 
Market Signals Suggest Oil Rally Has Momentum

Closely watched indicators in the oil market are boosting confidence that prices can continue to rebound, sparking bullish bets by investors ahead of the summer. 

 
Economists Expect Hiring Rise, Wage Gains in March Jobs Report

The U.S. releases its accounting of the March job market on Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Labor Department to say employers added a seasonally adjusted 175,000 jobs. 

 
India's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate to 6.0%

India's central bank cut its main lending rate for the second time this year as recent low inflation rates gave it the freedom to try to bolster economic growth.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 26317.8 Delayed Quote.12.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.33% 7520.885679 Delayed Quote.18.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 7895.552534 Delayed Quote.18.29%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2872.54 Delayed Quote.14.38%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:09pDow Rises as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
01:03pTrump says China trade talks going well, will only accept 'great' deal
RE
12:56pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As U.S.-China Trade Talks Inte..
DJ
12:16pS&P wavers with U.S.-China trade talks in focus
RE
11:41aDow Rises as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
11:21aStocks stall on trade uncertainty, German data hits euro
RE
10:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Boeing, Commerzbank, Tesla
10:04aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
09:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Near Flat as U.S.-China Trade Talk..
DJ
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:19pGOLDMAN SACHS : SoftBank is said to hire 10 mainly from Goldman for investments
AQ
01:15pCISCO : Kuils River residents mad at steel company for 'endangering their health..
AQ
01:14pGOLDMAN SACHS : SoftBank is said to hire 10 mainly from Goldman for investments
AQ
01:11pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan's Dimon urges infrastructure, mortgage reform t..
RE
01:01pTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : to Webcast Investor Day 2019
BU
01:01pCOLLINS AEROSPACE : unveils plans to redefine the future of electric flight with..
PR
12:46pBOEING : Ethiopian crash report shows pilots wrestling with controls
RE
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 394.2 Real-time Quote.2.46%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 114.235 Real-time Quote.1.52%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 81.645 Real-time Quote.0.92%
WAL-MART STORES 98.015 Real-time Quote.0.85%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 132.405 Real-time Quote.0.83%
VISA 157.17 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 118.885 Real-time Quote.-0.90%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 54.26 Real-time Quote.-1.06%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 135.375 Real-time Quote.-1.31%
MERCK AND COMPANY 81.59 Real-time Quote.-1.91%
