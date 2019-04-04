Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
After market
-0.02%
26379.03 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/04 04:53:42 pm
26384.63 PTS   +0.64%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:07pJeff Bezos to keep Amazon voting power after divorce
RE
04:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Trump Intends to Nominate Herman Cain for Fed Seat

President Trump intends to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain for a position on the Federal Reserve Board. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks in 'End Game' but No Final Deal Yet

The U.S. and China are moving toward "the end game" in trade talks but are unlikely to complete a deal this week, said Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's executive vice president. 

 
Stocks Rise as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue

The Dow Jones Industrial Average marched more than 160 points higher as President Trump prepared to meet top Chinese officials in Washington to resolve the continuing trade dispute. 

 
Fed's Mester Says Rate Increases Still Possible

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday it remains possible the U.S. central bank might raise rates again. 

 
Trump Backs Off Threat to Shut Down Border With Mexico

President Trump backed away from his threats to imminently close the U.S. border with Mexico to stop immigrant crossings, while also raising the possibility of imposing tariffs on cars. 

 
German Manufacturing Slump Piques Fears Over Europe's Flagship Economy

German manufacturers saw orders drop sharply in February, increasing the likelihood that Europe's flagship economy could contract in the first half of 2019 in a setback for a weakened continent. 

 
Jobless Claims Dropped to Lowest Level Since 1969

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in half a century, the latest sign of a tight labor market. 

 
Saudi Aramco Pushes for Low Yield on Debut Bond

Investors considering whether to invest in Aramco's much-anticipated bond debut say the oil giant is pushing for especially low yields, despite concerns about the role of the Saudi state in the company's finances. 

 
ECB Minutes Show Fresh Stimulus Possible

European Central Bank officials discussed more aggressive stimulus measures to support Europe's stalling economy at their latest policy meeting, and signaled they could take fresh action to shore up growth at upcoming meetings. 

 
Market Signals Suggest Oil Rally Has Momentum

Closely watched indicators in the oil market are boosting confidence that prices can continue to rebound, sparking bullish bets by investors ahead of the summer.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.64% 26384.63 Delayed Quote.12.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 7540.567618 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 7891.78409 Delayed Quote.18.99%
S&P 500 0.21% 2879.39 Delayed Quote.14.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:07pJeff Bezos to keep Amazon voting power after divorce
RE
04:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
04:45pJEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos to keep Amazon voting power after divorce
RE
04:40pJeff Bezos to keep Amazon voting power after divorce
RE
04:36pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow advance with trade talks in focus
RE
04:35pFinancials Up as Trade Deal Seen Buoying Stock Markets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:25pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Extends Win Streak To 6th Session As U.S.-China Trad..
DJ
04:20pDow Closes Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
04:14pGlobal stocks stall on trade talk uncertainty, German data hits euro
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:42pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Provides Historical Data as a Result of 20..
PU
05:34pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
05:22pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM to Divest Select Software Products to Cent..
PU
05:18pEXPLAINER : Ethiopia crash raises questions over handling of faults on Boeing 73..
RE
05:16pWAL MART STORES : How Walmart's traditional victims, the wholesale stores, are b..
AQ
05:16pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04:49pBOEING : Ethiopian Initial Probe Blame 737 MAX Flight-Control System -- 5th Upda..
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 395.86 Delayed Quote.2.89%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 114.75 Delayed Quote.1.98%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 82.05 Delayed Quote.1.42%
DOWDUPONT INC. 37.78 Delayed Quote.1.15%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 132.7 Delayed Quote.1.06%
VISA 157.64 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 142.78 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 135.57 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 54.15 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
MERCK AND COMPANY 81.85 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About