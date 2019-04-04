Trump Intends to Nominate Herman Cain for Fed Seat

President Trump intends to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain for a position on the Federal Reserve Board.

U.S.-China Trade Talks in 'End Game' but No Final Deal Yet

The U.S. and China are moving toward "the end game" in trade talks but are unlikely to complete a deal this week, said Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's executive vice president.

Stocks Rise as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue

The Dow Jones Industrial Average marched more than 160 points higher as President Trump prepared to meet top Chinese officials in Washington to resolve the continuing trade dispute.

Fed's Mester Says Rate Increases Still Possible

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday it remains possible the U.S. central bank might raise rates again.

Trump Backs Off Threat to Shut Down Border With Mexico

President Trump backed away from his threats to imminently close the U.S. border with Mexico to stop immigrant crossings, while also raising the possibility of imposing tariffs on cars.

German Manufacturing Slump Piques Fears Over Europe's Flagship Economy

German manufacturers saw orders drop sharply in February, increasing the likelihood that Europe's flagship economy could contract in the first half of 2019 in a setback for a weakened continent.

Jobless Claims Dropped to Lowest Level Since 1969

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in half a century, the latest sign of a tight labor market.

Saudi Aramco Pushes for Low Yield on Debut Bond

Investors considering whether to invest in Aramco's much-anticipated bond debut say the oil giant is pushing for especially low yields, despite concerns about the role of the Saudi state in the company's finances.

ECB Minutes Show Fresh Stimulus Possible

European Central Bank officials discussed more aggressive stimulus measures to support Europe's stalling economy at their latest policy meeting, and signaled they could take fresh action to shore up growth at upcoming meetings.

Market Signals Suggest Oil Rally Has Momentum

Closely watched indicators in the oil market are boosting confidence that prices can continue to rebound, sparking bullish bets by investors ahead of the summer.