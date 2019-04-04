Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Close

The U.S. and China are aiming to reach a trade deal in the next four weeks, President Trump said, though he failed to announce a much-anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump Picks Herman Cain for Fed Seat

President Trump said he intends to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve's board of governors, signaling his desire to remake the nation's central bank after complaining about it for months.

Fed's Mester Says Rate Increases Still Possible

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday it remains possible the U.S. central bank might raise rates again.

Trump Backs Off Threat to Shut Down Border With Mexico

President Trump backed away from his threats to imminently close the U.S. border with Mexico to stop immigrant crossings, while also raising the possibility of imposing tariffs on cars.

Stocks Rise as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue

The Dow Jones Industrial Average marched more than 160 points higher as President Trump prepared to meet top Chinese officials in Washington to resolve the continuing trade dispute.

Oil Closes Lower on Rising Supplies

Oil prices settled lower on Thursday, reversing earlier gains as traders weighed government data showed a rise in supplies.

Market Signals Suggest Oil Rally Has Momentum

Closely watched indicators in the oil market are boosting confidence that prices can continue to rebound, sparking bullish bets by investors ahead of the summer.

Saudi Aramco Pushes for Low Yield on Debut Bond

Investors considering whether to invest in Aramco's much-anticipated bond debut say the oil giant is pushing for especially low yields, despite concerns about the role of the Saudi state in the company's finances.

German Manufacturing Slump Piques Fears Over Europe's Flagship Economy

German manufacturers saw orders drop sharply in February, increasing the likelihood that Europe's flagship economy could contract in the first half of 2019 in a setback for a weakened continent.

India's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate to 6.0%

India's central bank cut its main lending rate for the second time this year as recent low inflation rates gave it the freedom to try to bolster economic growth.