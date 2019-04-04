Log in
Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/04 04:53:42 pm
26384.63 PTS   +0.64%
04/04ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gains On Renewed Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
04/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/04Asia shares hug weekly gains, wait on U.S. jobs test
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/04/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Close

The U.S. and China are aiming to reach a trade deal in the next four weeks, President Trump said, though he failed to announce a much-anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. 

 
Trump Picks Herman Cain for Fed Seat

President Trump said he intends to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve's board of governors, signaling his desire to remake the nation's central bank after complaining about it for months. 

 
Fed's Mester Says Rate Increases Still Possible

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday it remains possible the U.S. central bank might raise rates again. 

 
Trump Backs Off Threat to Shut Down Border With Mexico

President Trump backed away from his threats to imminently close the U.S. border with Mexico to stop immigrant crossings, while also raising the possibility of imposing tariffs on cars. 

 
Stocks Rise as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue

The Dow Jones Industrial Average marched more than 160 points higher as President Trump prepared to meet top Chinese officials in Washington to resolve the continuing trade dispute. 

 
Oil Closes Lower on Rising Supplies

Oil prices settled lower on Thursday, reversing earlier gains as traders weighed government data showed a rise in supplies. 

 
Market Signals Suggest Oil Rally Has Momentum

Closely watched indicators in the oil market are boosting confidence that prices can continue to rebound, sparking bullish bets by investors ahead of the summer. 

 
Saudi Aramco Pushes for Low Yield on Debut Bond

Investors considering whether to invest in Aramco's much-anticipated bond debut say the oil giant is pushing for especially low yields, despite concerns about the role of the Saudi state in the company's finances. 

 
German Manufacturing Slump Piques Fears Over Europe's Flagship Economy

German manufacturers saw orders drop sharply in February, increasing the likelihood that Europe's flagship economy could contract in the first half of 2019 in a setback for a weakened continent. 

 
India's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate to 6.0%

India's central bank cut its main lending rate for the second time this year as recent low inflation rates gave it the freedom to try to bolster economic growth.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.64% 26384.63 Delayed Quote.13.11%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 7540.567618 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 7891.78409 Delayed Quote.18.99%
S&P 500 0.21% 2879.39 Delayed Quote.14.62%
04/04BOEING : Fitch says 737 Max grounding to hurt Asian airline industry more in sec..
RE
04/04BOEING : ANA Takes Delivery of Airline's First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
PU
04/04NIKE : Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Signs with Nike
PU
04/04EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela's PDVSA braces for low output from crucial crude upgraders
RE
04/04BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
RE
04/04CISCO : Digitizing the physical space with Cisco DNA Spaces, a Cisco Champion Ra..
PU
04/04INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Provides Historical Data as a Result of 20..
PU
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 395.86 Delayed Quote.2.89%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 114.75 Delayed Quote.1.98%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 82.05 Delayed Quote.1.42%
DOWDUPONT INC. 37.78 Delayed Quote.1.15%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 132.7 Delayed Quote.1.06%
VISA 157.64 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 142.78 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 135.57 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 54.15 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
MERCK AND COMPANY 81.85 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
