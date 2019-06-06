Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
0.72%
25723.94 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/06 04:48:13 pm
25720.66 PTS   +0.71%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:41pAsia shares dazed by trade uncertainty, U.S. jobs risks
RE
05:21pStocks, oil jump amid optimism over Mexican tariffs delay
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed Begins Debate on Whether to Cut Rate as Soon as June

One month ago, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down speculation of an interest-rate cut this summer. Now officials face a darker economic outlook, making such a move possible. 

 
Fed's Williams Notes Markets' Rate-Cut View, Won't Endorse It

New York Fed President John Williams acknowledged financial markets' pessimistic economic outlook and investors' expectations that rate cuts would be necessary, but declined to say whether he supported taking that path. 

 
Five Things to Watch in the May Jobs Report

The economy is churning out jobs and wages are rising. But employers face headwinds, such as trade tensions and slowing global growth, that could slow hiring. 

 
Household Net Worth Rose 4.5% in First Quarter

American households more than made back their losses from last year's stock market turbulence in the first quarter of 2019, according to a Federal Reserve report. 

 
ECB Raises Prospect of Rate Cut, Follows Fed Lead

ECB President Mario Draghi opened the door to interest-rate cuts for the eurozone economy, a significant policy shift that amplifies a global trend toward easier monetary policy to combat weaker growth. 

 
Saudis and Russia Debate Response to Oil-Price Swoon

Saudi Arabia and Russia-the world's top crude exporters-disagree about how to respond to a free fall in oil prices, and their energy ministers are set to meet in Russia in the coming days to build a consensus ahead of a key OPEC summit. 

 
Blocking Robocalls to Get Easier Under New FCC Policy

Phone companies have more freedom to block robocalls after U.S. regulators moved to protect them from the legal consequences of doing so. 

 
Stocks Extend Gains on Dovish Central-Bank Signals

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced for a fourth consecutive session, buoyed by supportive commentary from global central banks that helped shore up investor confidence earlier this week. 

 
U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in April

The U.S. trade deficit shrunk slightly at the start of the second quarter, as both imports and exports decreased sharply in the weeks before the latest flare in trade tensions. 

 
Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowed in April

Canada's trade deficit narrowed in April to its lowest level in six months, as exports rose and imports fell.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.71% 25720.66 Delayed Quote.10.26%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 7275.926742 Delayed Quote.14.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.53% 7615.553232 Delayed Quote.13.44%
S&P 500 0.61% 2843.49 Delayed Quote.12.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:41pAsia shares dazed by trade uncertainty, U.S. jobs risks
RE
05:21pStocks, oil jump amid optimism over Mexican tariffs delay
RE
05:20pWorld stocks, oil jump amid optimism over Mexican tariffs delay
RE
05:20pStocks, oil jump amid optimism over Mexican tariffs delay
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains on Dovish Central-Bank Signals
DJ
04:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains on Dovish Central-Bank Signals
DJ
04:38pWall Street rises with hopes of Mexican tariffs delay
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
08:31pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Fed Lifts Requirements on JPMorgan Stemming From 'London..
DJ
08:13pMEDIA ALERT : Intel at the 2019 International Supercomputer Conference
PU
07:03pHammond takes case for digital sales tax to G20 meeting in Japan
RE
06:38pCISCO : and Redline Communications Team at Global Petroleum 2019
PU
05:33pCISCO : Unleash the Potential of Your Multicloud Strategy
PU
05:06pNIKE : Recruits Kohl's Tech Chief
DJ
04:16p3M : and Dai Nippon Printing Complete Patent License Agreement for Metal Mesh Te..
BU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CHEVRON CORPORATION 120.68 Delayed Quote.2.58%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 74.31 Delayed Quote.1.82%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 136.68 Delayed Quote.1.71%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 127.82 Delayed Quote.1.58%
APPLE 185.22 Delayed Quote.1.47%
MERCK AND COMPANY 81.44 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
NIKE 82.45 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 241.82 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 149 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About