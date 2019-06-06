Fed Begins Debate on Whether to Cut Rate as Soon as June

One month ago, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down speculation of an interest-rate cut this summer. Now officials face a darker economic outlook, making such a move possible.

Fed's Williams Notes Markets' Rate-Cut View, Won't Endorse It

New York Fed President John Williams acknowledged financial markets' pessimistic economic outlook and investors' expectations that rate cuts would be necessary, but declined to say whether he supported taking that path.

Five Things to Watch in the May Jobs Report

The economy is churning out jobs and wages are rising. But employers face headwinds, such as trade tensions and slowing global growth, that could slow hiring.

Household Net Worth Rose 4.5% in First Quarter

American households more than made back their losses from last year's stock market turbulence in the first quarter of 2019, according to a Federal Reserve report.

ECB Raises Prospect of Rate Cut, Follows Fed Lead

ECB President Mario Draghi opened the door to interest-rate cuts for the eurozone economy, a significant policy shift that amplifies a global trend toward easier monetary policy to combat weaker growth.

Saudis and Russia Debate Response to Oil-Price Swoon

Saudi Arabia and Russia-the world's top crude exporters-disagree about how to respond to a free fall in oil prices, and their energy ministers are set to meet in Russia in the coming days to build a consensus ahead of a key OPEC summit.

Blocking Robocalls to Get Easier Under New FCC Policy

Phone companies have more freedom to block robocalls after U.S. regulators moved to protect them from the legal consequences of doing so.

Stocks Extend Gains on Dovish Central-Bank Signals

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced for a fourth consecutive session, buoyed by supportive commentary from global central banks that helped shore up investor confidence earlier this week.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in April

The U.S. trade deficit shrunk slightly at the start of the second quarter, as both imports and exports decreased sharply in the weeks before the latest flare in trade tensions.

Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowed in April

Canada's trade deficit narrowed in April to its lowest level in six months, as exports rose and imports fell.