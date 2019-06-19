Fed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cuts if Outlook Dims

Federal Reserve officials held their benchmark interest rate steady, but indicated they would cut rates in the months ahead if the economic outlook weakens.

Stocks Rise as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged

U.S. stocks crept toward record highs as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but hinted it could slash rates in the months ahead.

Mexico Ratifies Trade Pact with U.S., Canada

Mexico's Senate overwhelmingly voted for a broad revision of trade rules between the United States, Canada and Mexico-making the nation the first of the three partners to ratify the pact designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Thank Boeing for the Dow's Latest Rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is within striking distance of a record, thanks to a stock that had been one of its biggest laggards earlier this year: Boeing.

Oil Declines as Demand Concerns Persist

Oil prices closed lower as worries about demand outweighed government data showing a decline in U.S. production and crude stockpiles.

Cryptocurrency Startups Are in Regulatory Limbo

Dozens of startups looking make the leap from unregulated cryptocurrency dealer to licensed brokerage are waiting for a decision from regulators.

Canada Inflation Accelerated in May

Canada's annual inflation rate climbed markedly in May, driven by steep price increases for fresh vegetables and passenger vehicles.

Bond Investors Get New Tools to Speed Up Trading

Electronic bond-trading platforms are racing to expand their offerings as traders demand greater integration of the technology that is transforming how they buy and sell holdings.

A New Source of Stress for Banks

This year's bank stress tests won't be that difficult. Future years are another story.

EPA Overturns Obama-Era Clean Air Rules for Power Plants

The EPA is vastly limiting the agency's ability to mandate tougher greenhouse-gas emission regulations that could force older coal- and gas-fired plants to close.