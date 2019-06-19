Log in
Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
0.00%
26503.76 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/19 05:00:11 pm
26504 PTS   +0.15%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/19/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cuts if Outlook Dims

Federal Reserve officials held their benchmark interest rate steady, but indicated they would cut rates in the months ahead if the economic outlook weakens. 

 
Stocks Rise as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged

U.S. stocks crept toward record highs as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but hinted it could slash rates in the months ahead. 

 
Mexico Ratifies Trade Pact with U.S., Canada

Mexico's Senate overwhelmingly voted for a broad revision of trade rules between the United States, Canada and Mexico-making the nation the first of the three partners to ratify the pact designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
Thank Boeing for the Dow's Latest Rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is within striking distance of a record, thanks to a stock that had been one of its biggest laggards earlier this year: Boeing. 

 
Oil Declines  as Demand Concerns Persist

Oil prices closed lower as worries about demand outweighed government data showing a decline in U.S. production and crude stockpiles. 

 
Cryptocurrency Startups Are in Regulatory Limbo

Dozens of startups looking make the leap from unregulated cryptocurrency dealer to licensed brokerage are waiting for a decision from regulators. 

 
Canada Inflation Accelerated in May

Canada's annual inflation rate climbed markedly in May, driven by steep price increases for fresh vegetables and passenger vehicles. 

 
Bond Investors Get New Tools to Speed Up Trading

Electronic bond-trading platforms are racing to expand their offerings as traders demand greater integration of the technology that is transforming how they buy and sell holdings. 

 
A New Source of Stress for Banks

This year's bank stress tests won't be that difficult. Future years are another story. 

 
EPA Overturns Obama-Era Clean Air Rules for Power Plants

The EPA is vastly limiting the agency's ability to mandate tougher greenhouse-gas emission regulations that could force older coal- and gas-fired plants to close.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26504 Delayed Quote.11.94%
NASDAQ 100 0.42% 7667.738447 Delayed Quote.18.90%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 7987.323119 Delayed Quote.18.23%
S&P 500 0.30% 2926.46 Delayed Quote.15.27%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pThank Boeing for the Dow's Latest Rise -- Update
DJ
04:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged
DJ
04:41pJune Fed Meeting Causes Stocks to Buck Trend -- Update
DJ
04:32pGlobal stocks gain, dollar weakens after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
04:29pGlobal stocks gain, dollar weakens after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
04:28pGlobal stocks gain, dollar weakens after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:16pBOEING : Costs, delays mount for Boeing's NASA launch system, audit finds
RE
05:14pThank Boeing for the Dow's Latest Rise -- Update
DJ
05:04pBOEING : Correction to the Boeing MAX story
DJ
04:29pBOEING : Hybrid aircraft offers new trajectory for greener air travel, quieter p..
AQ
04:29pBOEING : Single aisle jets dominate Paris Airshow
AQ
03:41pCHESLEY SULLENBERGER : Boeing 737 Max pilot training not 'sufficient'
AQ
03:39pEXXON MOBIL : Shells on American Interests Threaten Iraq's Fine Line between Ira..
AQ
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 255.58 Real-time Quote.4.02%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 51.875 Real-time Quote.2.44%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 140.995 Real-time Quote.1.26%
MERCK AND COMPANY 85.36 Delayed Quote.1.03%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 124.68 Delayed Quote.1.01%
3M COMPANY 170.75 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
NIKE 83.55 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 109.655 Real-time Quote.-0.95%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 368.56 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
DOW INC 48.4 Real-time Quote.-2.44%
