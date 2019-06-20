Indonesia Central Bank Holds Benchmark Rate Steady

Indonesia's central bank Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate at the same level for a seventh consecutive month, as widely expected by economists.

Bank of Japan Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged and maintained its promise to keep extremely low rates at least until spring 2020 amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Mexico Ratifies Trade Pact with U.S., Canada

Mexico's Senate overwhelmingly voted for a broad revision of trade rules between the United States, Canada and Mexico-making the nation the first of the three partners to ratify the pact designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Brazil's Central Bank Leaves Benchmark Selic Rate Unchanged

Brazil's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged as expected, amid growing expectations it will start cutting again before the end of the year as the economy sputters.

Suspected Iranian Oil Caught in Sanctions Trap

With U.S. sanctions on Iran bearing down, Italian oil giant Eni rejected a cargo of crude that bore the hallmarks of Iranian oil.

FASB Advances Toward Easing Accounting Burden for Libor Phaseout

FASB, which sets U.S. accounting standards, tentatively decided that changes in a contract's reference rate, such as Libor, would be accounted for as a continuation of that contract, provided it met certain criteria.

Stocks Rise as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged

U.S. stocks crept toward record highs as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but hinted it could slash rates in the months ahead.

Oil Declines as Demand Concerns Persist

Oil prices closed lower as worries about demand outweighed government data showing a decline in U.S. production and crude stockpiles.

Thank Boeing for the Dow's Latest Rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is within striking distance of a record, thanks to a stock that had been one of its biggest laggards earlier this year: Boeing.

EPA Overturns Obama-Era Clean Air Rules for Power Plants

The Trump administration moved to try to revive the coal-power industry, overturning Obama administration policies aimed at stemming climate change and adopting rules that could allow older power plants to continue operating.