Dow Industrials on Pace to Notch Record High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose a fourth straight session, pushing the blue-chip index above its record closing level in intraday trading. The market closes at 1 p.m. ET.

OPEC's Partnership Concentrates Power in Riyadh and Moscow

This week, the 14 members of OPEC extended an agreement with 10 other countries led by Russia to continue oil production cuts into 2020. While on paper the cartel trying to corral prices has widened considerably, the nexus of decision making has narrowed. Only Riyadh and Moscow matter.

Trade Worries Have Eased, But Chip Stocks Aren't Out of the Woods

Hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce have boosted chip-maker stocks, but the gains have started to erode as the semiconductor sector faces a weak second-half outlook.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Slowed in June

Activity in the U.S. services sector pulled back in June, suggesting the economy is reverting to a slower but steady pace of growth after a strong 2018.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign firms are reluctant to let workers go as hiring has slowed this year.

U.S. Factory Orders Fall in May for Third Time in Four Months

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted $493.57 billion in May, the Commerce Department said. The decline, the third in four months, matched economists' expectations.

U.S. Trade Gap Widened in May Despite Tariff Moves

The U.S. trade gap widened sharply in May despite a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods that took effect in the first half of the month.

Iran Says It Will Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits

Iran said it would begin to increase its enrichment of uranium-a step toward potentially making a nuclear weapon-as the country presses Europe for relief from crippling U.S. sanctions.

Canada Posts Surprise Trade Surplus In May

Canada's trade balance unexpectedly moved into a surplus position in May for the first time in nearly a year, as exports surged to a record level.

Dear Christine Lagarde, Here's How to Fix Europe

The barriers to European Central Bank action are political and legal, and as a lawyer-turned-politician Christine Lagarde fits the bill perfectly.