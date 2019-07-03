Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
0.00%
26966.83 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/03 02:45:04 pm
26966 PTS   +0.67%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:57pFinancials Up as Record Stock Highs Seen Spurring Investor Activity -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/03/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Dow Industrials Close at Record High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record on Wednesday, its first new high in nine months, as the index notched its fourth straight session of gains. 

 
Gold Closes Near Six-Year High

Gold prices gained on Wednesday, nearing a six-year high as economic concerns drove investors to safe haven assets. 

 
OPEC's Partnership Concentrates Power in Riyadh and Moscow

This week, the 14 members of OPEC extended an agreement with 10 other countries led by Russia to continue oil production cuts into 2020. While on paper the cartel trying to corral prices has widened considerably, the nexus of decision making has narrowed. Only Riyadh and Moscow matter. 

 
Central Bank Bond Buying Unlikely to Work Next Time, Report Finds

If the world's top central banks are counting on renewed purchases of long-term bonds to provide stimulus in a future downturn, those hopes may be misplaced. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 788 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 788, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Trade Worries Have Eased, But Chip Stocks Aren't Out of the Woods

Hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce have boosted chip-maker stocks, but the gains have started to erode as the semiconductor sector faces a weak second-half outlook. 

 
U.S. Service-Sector Activity Slowed in June

Activity in the U.S. services sector pulled back in June, suggesting the economy is reverting to a slower but steady pace of growth after a strong 2018. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fall

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign firms are reluctant to let workers go as hiring has slowed this year. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Fall in May for Third Time in Four Months

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted $493.57 billion in May, the Commerce Department said. The decline, the third in four months, matched economists' expectations. 

 
U.S. Trade Gap Widened in May Despite Tariff Moves

The U.S. trade gap widened sharply in May despite a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods that took effect in the first half of the month.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 26966 Delayed Quote.14.83%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 7857.689843 Delayed Quote.23.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8170.231057 Delayed Quote.22.21%
S&P 500 0.77% 2995.82 Delayed Quote.18.25%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:43pBOEING : pledges $100 million to help 737 MAX crash families
RE
04:23pBOEING : pledges $100 mil. to families of 737 MAX 8 crash victims
AQ
04:04pU.S. judge blocks Qualcomm effort to put antitrust ruling on hold
RE
03:53pPFIZER : Description Amended tender offer statement by Third Party
PU
03:21pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Altaire Pharma Voluntarily Recalls Several Products S..
DJ
02:58pCISCO : Collaboration Technology Evolves to Support Changing Workplace
PU
02:56pMICROSOFT : announces quarterly earnings release date
PR
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 114.08 Delayed Quote.2.33%
CISCO SYSTEMS 56.48 Delayed Quote.1.84%
MERCK AND COMPANY 86.9 Delayed Quote.1.63%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 212.81 Delayed Quote.1.54%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 142.14 Delayed Quote.1.51%
DOW INC 49.33 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 112.82 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
CATERPILLAR INC. 135.59 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
Categories
