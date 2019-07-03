Dow Industrials Close at Record High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record on Wednesday, its first new high in nine months, as the index notched its fourth straight session of gains.

Gold Closes Near Six-Year High

Gold prices gained on Wednesday, nearing a six-year high as economic concerns drove investors to safe haven assets.

OPEC's Partnership Concentrates Power in Riyadh and Moscow

This week, the 14 members of OPEC extended an agreement with 10 other countries led by Russia to continue oil production cuts into 2020. While on paper the cartel trying to corral prices has widened considerably, the nexus of decision making has narrowed. Only Riyadh and Moscow matter.

Central Bank Bond Buying Unlikely to Work Next Time, Report Finds

If the world's top central banks are counting on renewed purchases of long-term bonds to provide stimulus in a future downturn, those hopes may be misplaced.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 788 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 788, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Trade Worries Have Eased, But Chip Stocks Aren't Out of the Woods

Hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce have boosted chip-maker stocks, but the gains have started to erode as the semiconductor sector faces a weak second-half outlook.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Slowed in June

Activity in the U.S. services sector pulled back in June, suggesting the economy is reverting to a slower but steady pace of growth after a strong 2018.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign firms are reluctant to let workers go as hiring has slowed this year.

U.S. Factory Orders Fall in May for Third Time in Four Months

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted $493.57 billion in May, the Commerce Department said. The decline, the third in four months, matched economists' expectations.

U.S. Trade Gap Widened in May Despite Tariff Moves

The U.S. trade gap widened sharply in May despite a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods that took effect in the first half of the month.