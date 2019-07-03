Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
26966 PTS   +0.67%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/03/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Washington Offers Companies Facing Enforcement a Package Deal

Banks, asset managers and public companies could find it easier to settle regulatory enforcement actions without damaging other parts of their business. 

 
Latest Trump Fed Picks Could Face Easier Confirmation Prospects Than Recent Candidates

If confirmed, Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton would give the president two new Fed supporters of low rates. 

 
Lagarde Likely Would Keep ECB on Current Course

As a voice for pro-growth policy, the top candidate to lead the central bank would continue the approach of its current president, Mario Draghi. 

 
Central Bank Bond Buying Unlikely to Work Next Time, Report Finds

If the world's top central banks are counting on renewed purchases of long-term bonds to provide stimulus in a future downturn, those hopes may be misplaced. 

 
Gold Closes Near Six-Year High

Gold prices gained on Wednesday, nearing a six-year high as economic concerns drove investors to safe haven assets. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 788 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 788, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Dow Industrials Close at Record High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record on Wednesday, its first new high in nine months, as the index notched its fourth straight session of gains. 

 
OPEC's Partnership Concentrates Power in Riyadh and Moscow

This week, the 14 members of OPEC extended an agreement with 10 other countries led by Russia to continue oil production cuts into 2020. While on paper the cartel trying to corral prices has widened considerably, the nexus of decision making has narrowed. Only Riyadh and Moscow matter. 

 
Trade Worries Have Eased, But Chip Stocks Aren't Out of the Woods

Hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce have boosted chip-maker stocks, but the gains have started to erode as the semiconductor sector faces a weak second-half outlook. 

 
U.S. Service-Sector Activity Slowed in June

Activity in the U.S. services sector pulled back in June, suggesting the economy is reverting to a slower but steady pace of growth after a strong 2018.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 26966 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 7857.689843 Delayed Quote.23.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8170.231057 Delayed Quote.22.21%
S&P 500 0.77% 2995.82 Delayed Quote.18.60%
