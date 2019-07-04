Log in
Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 07/04 01:29:57 pm
26986.82 PTS   +0.08%
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Muted in Europe, Asia as Crude Slips
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/04/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Stocks Muted in Europe, Asia as Crude Slips

European markets were subdued, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high, as investors prepared for quieter trading sessions with the U.S. closed for Independence Day. 

 
Global Bond Party Bypasses China

China's $2.2 trillion government bond market has been noticeably absent from a global rally this year. Some investors are betting Chinese debt catches up to the trend in the months ahead. 

 
Washington Offers Companies Facing Enforcement a Package Deal

Banks, asset managers and public companies could find it easier to settle regulatory enforcement actions without damaging other parts of their business. 

 
Latest Trump Fed Picks Could Face Easier Confirmation Prospects

If confirmed, Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton would give the president two new Fed supporters of low rates. 

 
Lagarde Likely Would Keep ECB on Current Course

As a voice for pro-growth policy, the top candidate to lead the central bank would continue the approach of its current president, Mario Draghi. 

 
Cryptocurrency Derivatives Face U.K. Ban

A British regulator proposed a ban on selling derivatives based on bitcoin and other digital currencies to individual investors, calling these products "unsuitable investments" for nonprofessionals. 

 
Central Bank Bond Buying Unlikely to Work Next Time, Report Finds

If the world's top central banks are counting on renewed purchases of long-term bonds to provide stimulus in a future downturn, those hopes may be misplaced. 

 
Emissions Crackdown Fuels Palladium Rally

Rising anxiety about the world economy has sent gold on a stellar run. But the haven has been left in the dust by one of its precious-metal peers: palladium. 

 
A Fracking Experiment Fails to Pump as Predicted

Encana's supersize fracking operation was widely expected to represent a new era in the U.S. drilling boom for oil and natural gas. But the wells' results have fallen significantly, raising questions about the value of future wells. 

 
Gold Closes Near Six-Year High

Gold prices gained on Wednesday, nearing a six-year high as economic concerns drove investors to safe haven assets.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 26966 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 7857.689843 Delayed Quote.23.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8170.231057 Delayed Quote.22.21%
S&P 500 0.77% 2995.82 Delayed Quote.18.60%
12:58pCORRECTION TO ARIZONA MAYOR TO NIKE : We Still Want You, Even If Governor Doesn'..
DJ
11:27aPFIZER : Tetanus Vaccine Market Growing Demand, Business Guideline and Manufactu..
AQ
11:21aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma presses opioid case against Johnson & Johnson
AQ
11:01aBOEING : Ethiopian crash families criticize Boeing over donation plan
RE
10:59aBOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
RE
09:01aIllycaffe chairman says open to partnership to expand cafe network
RE
07:12aAPPLE : Krispy Kreme introduces new 'Throw Back' Party range. Get the party star..
AQ
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 114.08 Delayed Quote.2.33%
MERCK AND COMPANY 86.9 Delayed Quote.1.63%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 212.81 Delayed Quote.1.54%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 142.14 Delayed Quote.1.51%
NIKE 86.2 Delayed Quote.1.46%
DOW INC 49.33 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
CATERPILLAR INC. 135.59 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 112.82 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
