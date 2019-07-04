Stocks Muted in Europe, Asia as Crude Slips

European markets were subdued, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high, as investors prepared for quieter trading sessions with the U.S. closed for Independence Day.

Global Bond Party Bypasses China

China's $2.2 trillion government bond market has been noticeably absent from a global rally this year. Some investors are betting Chinese debt catches up to the trend in the months ahead.

Washington Offers Companies Facing Enforcement a Package Deal

Banks, asset managers and public companies could find it easier to settle regulatory enforcement actions without damaging other parts of their business.

Latest Trump Fed Picks Could Face Easier Confirmation Prospects

If confirmed, Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton would give the president two new Fed supporters of low rates.

Lagarde Likely Would Keep ECB on Current Course

As a voice for pro-growth policy, the top candidate to lead the central bank would continue the approach of its current president, Mario Draghi.

Cryptocurrency Derivatives Face U.K. Ban

A British regulator proposed a ban on selling derivatives based on bitcoin and other digital currencies to individual investors, calling these products "unsuitable investments" for nonprofessionals.

Central Bank Bond Buying Unlikely to Work Next Time, Report Finds

If the world's top central banks are counting on renewed purchases of long-term bonds to provide stimulus in a future downturn, those hopes may be misplaced.

Emissions Crackdown Fuels Palladium Rally

Rising anxiety about the world economy has sent gold on a stellar run. But the haven has been left in the dust by one of its precious-metal peers: palladium.

A Fracking Experiment Fails to Pump as Predicted

Encana's supersize fracking operation was widely expected to represent a new era in the U.S. drilling boom for oil and natural gas. But the wells' results have fallen significantly, raising questions about the value of future wells.

Gold Closes Near Six-Year High

Gold prices gained on Wednesday, nearing a six-year high as economic concerns drove investors to safe haven assets.