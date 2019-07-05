German Manufacturing Orders Fall Again, Miss Forecasts

German manufacturing orders fell 2.2% in May, much more than expected, adding to fears of a slowdown in Europe's largest economy.

What the June Jobs Report Tells Us About the U.S. Economy

Which industries gained and shed workers in the first half of the year will offer key signals about what comes next.

Cryptocurrency Derivatives Face U.K. Ban

A British regulator proposed a ban on selling derivatives based on bitcoin and other digital currencies to individual investors, calling these products "unsuitable investments" for nonprofessionals.

A Fracking Experiment Fails to Pump as Predicted

Encana's supersize fracking operation was widely expected to represent a new era in the U.S. drilling boom for oil and natural gas. But the wells' results have fallen significantly, raising questions about the value of future wells.

Stocks Face New Jobs Data After Hitting Records

European markets were subdued a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high as investors prepared for Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.

Emissions Crackdown Fuels Palladium Rally

Rising anxiety about the world economy has sent gold on a stellar run. But the haven has been left in the dust by one of its precious-metal peers: palladium.

Global Bond Party Bypasses China

China's $2.2 trillion government bond market has been noticeably absent from a global rally this year. Some investors are betting Chinese debt catches up to the trend in the months ahead.

OPEC's Partnership Concentrates Power in Riyadh and Moscow

This week, the 14 members of OPEC extended an agreement with 10 other countries led by Russia to continue oil production cuts into 2020. While on paper the cartel trying to corral prices has widened considerably, the nexus of decision making has narrowed. Only Riyadh and Moscow matter.

Latest Trump Fed Picks Could Face Easier Confirmation Prospects

If confirmed, Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton would give the president two new Fed supporters of low rates.

Dow Industrials Close at Record High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record Wednesday, its first new high in nine months, as the index notched its fourth straight session of gains.