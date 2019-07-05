U.S. Job Creation Bounced Back in June; Unemployment Ticked Up

U.S. employers added jobs at a robust pace in June, easing fears of a hiring slowdown.

India Hopes to Snap Out of Slump With More Spending

India plans to increase spending and allow more foreign investment as it attempts to jump-start a stalled economy that has emerged as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest challenge.

German Manufacturing Orders Fall Again, Miss Forecasts

German manufacturing orders fell 2.2% in May, much more than expected, adding to fears of a slowdown in Europe's largest economy.

Cryptocurrency Derivatives Face U.K. Ban

A British regulator proposed a ban on selling derivatives based on bitcoin and other digital currencies to individual investors, calling these products "unsuitable investments" for nonprofessionals.

Behind Summit Smiles, Australia Says U.S.-China Trade Tensions Still Fester

There has been no sign of a speedy resolution to U.S.-China trade tensions in recent meetings with American officials, Australia's top finance minister said, despite President Trump's more-conciliatory tone at last weekend's Group of 20 summit.

A Fracking Experiment Fails to Pump as Predicted

Encana's supersize fracking operation was widely expected to represent a new era in the U.S. drilling boom for oil and natural gas. But the wells' results have fallen significantly, raising questions about the value of future wells.

Stocks Face New Jobs Data After Hitting Records

European markets were subdued a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high as investors prepared for Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.

Emissions Crackdown Fuels Palladium Rally

Rising anxiety about the world economy has sent gold on a stellar run. But the haven has been left in the dust by one of its precious-metal peers: palladium.

Global Bond Party Bypasses China

China's $2.2 trillion government bond market has been noticeably absent from a global rally this year. Some investors are betting Chinese debt catches up to the trend in the months ahead.