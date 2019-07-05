Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 07/05 09:45:46 am
26813.49 PTS   -0.57%
09:36aWall Street opens lower after strong jobs data
RE
09:23aStock Futures Tick Lower After Strong June Jobs Report
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/05/2019 | 09:16am EDT
U.S. Job Creation Bounced Back in June; Unemployment Ticked Up

U.S. employers added jobs at a robust pace in June, easing fears of a hiring slowdown. 

 
Stock Futures Fall Following Release of Strong June Jobs Report

Wall Street futures declined after the Labor Department said U.S. employers added jobs at a robust pace in June, easing fears of a hiring slowdown. 

 
India Hopes to Snap Out of Slump With More Spending

India plans to increase spending and allow more foreign investment as it attempts to jump-start a stalled economy that has emerged as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest challenge. 

 
German Manufacturing Orders Fall Again, Miss Forecasts

German manufacturing orders fell 2.2% in May, much more than expected, adding to fears of a slowdown in Europe's largest economy. 

 
Cryptocurrency Derivatives Face U.K. Ban

A British regulator proposed a ban on selling derivatives based on bitcoin and other digital currencies to individual investors, calling these products "unsuitable investments" for nonprofessionals. 

 
Behind Summit Smiles, Australia Says U.S.-China Trade Tensions Still Fester

There has been no sign of a speedy resolution to U.S.-China trade tensions in recent meetings with American officials, Australia's top finance minister said, despite President Trump's more-conciliatory tone at last weekend's Group of 20 summit. 

 
A Fracking Experiment Fails to Pump as Predicted

Encana's supersize fracking operation was widely expected to represent a new era in the U.S. drilling boom for oil and natural gas. But the wells' results have fallen significantly, raising questions about the value of future wells. 

 
Stocks Face New Jobs Data After Hitting Records

European markets were subdued a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high as investors prepared for Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report. 

 
Emissions Crackdown Fuels Palladium Rally

Rising anxiety about the world economy has sent gold on a stellar run. But the haven has been left in the dust by one of its precious-metal peers: palladium. 

 
Global Bond Party Bypasses China

China's $2.2 trillion government bond market has been noticeably absent from a global rally this year. Some investors are betting Chinese debt catches up to the trend in the months ahead.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 26966 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 7857.689843 Delayed Quote.23.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8170.231057 Delayed Quote.22.21%
S&P 500 0.77% 2995.82 Delayed Quote.19.51%
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:38aCISCO : Finding ROI Gold in Real-time Customer Feedback
PU
09:04aBOEING : Emirates to Resume Flights to Khartoum
AQ
05:45aAPPLE : With Jony Ive's Successor, Apple Bets a Pragmatist Can Turn Prophet
DJ
02:48aBOEING : Pledges Funds for Victims' Families
DJ
02:35aCOCA COLA : WWF, Coca-Cola Foundation join hands
AQ
02:34aCOCA COLA : WWF-Pakistan and Coca-Cola Foundation launch cooperation for plastic..
AQ
07/05WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 207.955 Real-time Quote.0.93%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 246.93 Real-time Quote.0.70%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 113.515 Real-time Quote.0.62%
NIKE 86.56 Real-time Quote.0.42%
CATERPILLAR INC. 134.04 Real-time Quote.-1.14%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 141.25 Real-time Quote.-1.21%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 112.49 Real-time Quote.-1.39%
INTEL CORPORATION 47.715 Real-time Quote.-1.66%
3M COMPANY 171.795 Real-time Quote.-1.82%
