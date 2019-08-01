Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/01/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Trump to Impose 10% Tariffs on Additional $300 Billion in Chinese Goods

President Trump said that the U.S. would impose 10% tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods and products beginning on Sept. 1, after trade talks this week failed to yield any significant results. 

 
Stocks, Bond Yields, Oil Fall on New China Tariffs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a more-than-300-point rebound after President Trump said the U.S. will impose additional tariffs on China next month. 

 
BOE Chief Warns Messy Brexit Would Pressure Global Economy

An abrupt and messy split between the U.K. and the EU would heap further pressure on a global economy beset by slowing growth and tensions over trade, said the U.K.'s central bank chief, in a rare warning on the potential effects of Brexit beyond Britain's shores. 

 
U.S. Manufacturing Slipped in July

The U.S. factory sector lost further momentum last month, slipping to its lowest reading in nearly three years in July as anemic global growth and trade tensions continued to pressure manufacturing. 

 
Wet Weather Swamps Farm Suppliers

Record-breaking rains continue to vex the agricultural industry, adding hundreds of millions of dollars in costs for grain traders and crop-seed suppliers. 

 
New Tariffs Trigger Glut Fears, Sending Oil to Biggest Drop in Four Years

Growth in oil supply is forecast to accelerate next year in a global wave of production, keeping crude prices mired in a bear market and possibly lowering fuel prices for consumers. 

 
Fed's Conundrum: Can Lower Rates Combat Investment Chill

One question now is how much a one quarter-point drop in borrowing costs will help businesses and cushion a slowdown driven by some factors outside the Fed's control. 

 
U.S.-China Investments Continue to Decline

The flow of investment money between China and the U.S. continued to fall in the first half of 2019 as trade tensions took their toll, a new report says. 

 
U.S. Construction Spending Fell Sharply in June

Construction spending tumbled 1.3% in June from May, the biggest monthly drop since November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.287 trillion. Economists had expected a 0.1% increase. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Increased Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week but remained near historically low levels, a sign of a firm labor market.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.77% 26646.45 Delayed Quote.15.16%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.24% 0.91323 Delayed Quote.2.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.92% 61.04 Delayed Quote.17.80%
NASDAQ 100 -0.28% 7824.565643 Delayed Quote.25.63%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.49% 8134.954688 Delayed Quote.24.69%
S&P 500 -0.60% 2961.64 Delayed Quote.20.20%
VILMORIN & CIE 1.71% 50.5 Real-time Quote.-3.34%
WTI -5.45% 54.46 Delayed Quote.25.77%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 138.2 Real-time Quote.1.42%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 150.155 Real-time Quote.1.29%
VISA 179.33 Real-time Quote.0.75%
MERCK AND COMPANY 83.415 Real-time Quote.0.51%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 211.315 Real-time Quote.0.28%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 112.81 Real-time Quote.-2.75%
DOW INC 46.835 Real-time Quote.-3.31%
NIKE 83.165 Real-time Quote.-3.33%
CATERPILLAR INC. 126.815 Real-time Quote.-3.69%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 211.405 Real-time Quote.-3.96%
Heatmap :
