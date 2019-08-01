Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
-1.06%
26579.42 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/01 05:10:09 pm
26583.42 PTS   -1.05%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/01/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Japan Ratchets Up Trade Dispute With South Korea

Japan removed South Korea from a list of preferential trading partners, widening a rift between the two U.S. allies that Tokyo says has become unbridgeable owing to a dispute over World War II reparations. 

 
Trump Threatens New Chinese Tariffs, Rattling Investors Across Markets

President Trump moved to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports, escalating a trade conflict that is now poised to hit U.S. consumers in the pocketbook. 

 
Bank Stocks Decline After Trump's New Tariff Threat

Bank stocks fell sharply after President Trump's latest tariff threat sent U.S. Treasury yields tumbling and raised new questions about the outlook for economic growth. 

 
Trump Tweets Crush Oil Market as Prices Fall Nearly 8%

Oil prices sank almost 8%, their biggest drop since February 2015, after President Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese imports. 

 
Treasury Yield Hits Lowest Level Since 2016 Vote

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note recorded its largest one-day decline in more than a year after President Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese imports. 

 
Fed Pick Shelton Says Other Countries Are 'Cheating' by Devaluing Currencies

One of President Trump's latest picks for the Federal Reserve Board, conservative economic commentator Judy Shelton, said foreign countries are devaluing their currencies to prop up their economies. 

 
Senate Passes Two-Year Spending Deal That Suspends Debt Ceiling

A two-year agreement to raise federal spending and at the same time lift the government's borrowing limit will go to the president's desk after it passed the Senate with more Democrats voting for it than Republicans. 

 
BOE Chief Warns Messy Brexit Would Pressure Global Economy

An abrupt and messy split between the U.K. and the EU would heap further pressure on a global economy beset by slowing growth and tensions over trade, said the U.K.'s central bank chief, in a rare warning on the potential effects of Brexit beyond Britain's shores. 

 
Wet Weather Swamps Farm Suppliers

Record-breaking rains continue to vex the agricultural industry, adding hundreds of millions of dollars in costs for grain traders and crop-seed suppliers. 

 
Stocks, Bond Yields, Oil Fall on New China Tariffs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a more-than-300-point rebound and oil posted its worst day since 2015 after President Trump said the U.S. will impose additional tariffs on China next month.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.05% 26583.42 Delayed Quote.13.96%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.11% 0.91469 Delayed Quote.1.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.67% 62.08 Delayed Quote.17.80%
NASDAQ 100 -0.61% 7801.146355 Delayed Quote.25.63%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.79% 8111.120919 Delayed Quote.24.69%
S&P 500 -0.90% 2953.56 Delayed Quote.18.89%
VILMORIN & CIE 1.71% 50.5 Real-time Quote.-1.68%
WTI 1.16% 55.06 Delayed Quote.25.77%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 150.32 Delayed Quote.1.40%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 138.06 Delayed Quote.1.31%
MERCK AND COMPANY 83.69 Delayed Quote.0.84%
VISA 179.17 Delayed Quote.0.66%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 211.25 Delayed Quote.0.25%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 112.94 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
DOW INC 46.85 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
NIKE 83.12 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
CATERPILLAR INC. 126.79 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 211.6 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
Heatmap :
Categories
