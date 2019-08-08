Log in
Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
-0.07%
26359.06 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/08 04:47:35 pm
26378.19 PTS   +1.43%
05:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher as China Signals a More Stable Yuan
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:05pS&P 500 posts biggest daily gain in two months as rebound continues
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/08/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Homeowners Rush to Refinance, Thanks to Falling Yields

Falling bond yields are reviving the U.S. mortgage market. Current rates, which are at their lowest level in almost three years, are prompting borrowers to flood lenders with calls, with much of the activity fueled by refinancings. 

 
Economists See Greater Chance of September Rate Cut: WSJ Survey

Economists' expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate cut rose sharply this month, along with their expectations for a recession in the next year. 

 
Stocks Climb as China Signals a More Stable Yuan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed and investors sold safe-haven assets after China's latest currency move eased concerns that the trade spat between the two countries was about to move into an all-out currency war. 

 
Economists Upgrade U.S.-China Trade Conflict to 'War'

A year ago, the economists in a monthly survey by The Wall Street Journal were evenly split over whether to describe the situation as a trade war. In the latest survey, 87% of respondents were comfortable with that language. 

 
Emerging-Market Stocks Correct Sharply as Trade Battle Flares

Investors are fleeing emerging-market stocks and currencies, fearful that an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China will weigh on global growth. 

 
China Exports Stage Surprising Turnaround

Chinese exports rebounded in July, buoyed by increased shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia, but economists expect the turnaround to be short-lived as Beijing and Washington escalate their trade battle. 

 
NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash

The New York Stock Exchange is facing controversy over a pair of antennas designed to shave a fraction of a second off high-frequency trading times. 

 
Mexican Inflation Eased in July to Lowest Since 2016

Mexico's inflation rate eased in July as lower energy costs partially offset moderate increases in prices of other goods and services. 

 
Philippines Central Bank Cuts Rates by 25Bp as Expected

The Philippine central bank on Thursday cut its overnight interest rates, as expected, saying that price pressures have continued to ease since its last meeting. 

 
China's Official Yuan Rate Crosses 7-Per-Dollar Milestone

China set a daily anchor for trading in its currency at the weakest level since 2008 on Thursday, crossing the symbolic 7-per-dollar threshold that the central bank had already allowed markets to breach earlier this week.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.43% 26378.19 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ 100 2.29% 7724.829823 Delayed Quote.18.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.24% 8039.156033 Delayed Quote.18.05%
S&P 500 1.88% 2938.09 Delayed Quote.14.96%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 7.0863 Delayed Quote.2.69%
