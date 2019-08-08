Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/08/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Japan Posts Solid Growth in the Second Quarter

The Japanese economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the April-June quarter as demand ahead of a sales-tax increase and a 10-day holiday to celebrate the imperial succession boosted consumption. 

 
Homeowners Rush to Refinance, Thanks to Falling Yields

Falling bond yields are reviving the U.S. mortgage market. Current rates, which are at their lowest level in almost three years, are prompting borrowers to flood lenders with calls, with much of the activity fueled by refinancings. 

 
Economists See Greater Chance of September Rate Cut: WSJ Survey

Economists' expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate cut rose sharply this month, along with their expectations for a recession in the next year. 

 
Nickel Jumps on Indonesian Export Ban Report

Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange notched their highest close in over a year, surging more than 7% on media reports about a ban on ore exports in Indonesia. 

 
Stocks Climb as China Signals a More Stable Yuan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed and investors sold safe-haven assets after China's latest currency move eased concerns that the trade spat between the two countries was about to move into an all-out currency war. 

 
Economists Upgrade U.S.-China Trade Conflict to 'War'

A year ago, the economists in a monthly survey by The Wall Street Journal were evenly split over whether to describe the situation as a trade war. In the latest survey, 87% of respondents were comfortable with that language. 

 
Treasury to Sell $112 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $112 billion in securities, comprising 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills. 

 
U.S. Government Bonds Decline After Report of German Stimulus

U.S. government bond prices fell Thursday after a report that the German officials are considering a fiscal stimulus package. 

 
Emerging-Market Stocks Correct Sharply as Trade Battle Flares

Investors are fleeing emerging-market stocks and currencies, fearful that an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China will weigh on global growth. 

 
China Exports Stage Surprising Turnaround

Chinese exports rebounded in July, buoyed by increased shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia, but economists expect the turnaround to be short-lived as Beijing and Washington escalate their trade battle.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.43% 26378.19 Delayed Quote.13.08%
LME NICKEL CASH -1.86% 14740 End-of-day quote.41.19%
NASDAQ 100 2.29% 7724.829823 Delayed Quote.18.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.24% 8039.156033 Delayed Quote.18.05%
S&P 500 1.88% 2938.09 Delayed Quote.15.04%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 7.0779 Delayed Quote.2.69%
