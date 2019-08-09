China's Consumer Inflation Rose to 17-Month High in July

China's consumer inflation rose to a 17-month high in July fueled by continued strength in food prices, official data showed Friday.

Japan Posts Surprising Growth but Global Uncertainty and Tax Bump Loom

The Japanese economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the April-June quarter led by solid domestic demand, but a tax increase and global uncertainty could dim the outlook.

Unorthodox Monetary Policy Unlikely, But All Options on Table: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia says it is unlikely to resort to unorthodox monetary policy but is keeping all options on the table even as already record-low rates of 1% spark debate on how Australia might respond if they approach zero.

Nickel Jumps on Indonesian Export Ban Report

Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange notched their highest close in over a year, surging more than 7% on media reports about a ban on ore exports in Indonesia.

U.S. Government Bonds Decline After Report of German Stimulus

U.S. government bond prices fell Thursday after a report that the German officials are considering a fiscal stimulus package.

Treasury to Sell $112 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $112 billion in securities, comprising 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills.

Stocks Climb as China Signals a More Stable Yuan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed and investors sold safe-haven assets after China's latest currency move eased concerns that the trade spat between the two countries was about to move into an all-out currency war.

Economists See Greater Chance of September Rate Cut: WSJ Survey

Economists' expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate cut rose sharply this month, along with their expectations for a recession in the next year.

Economists Upgrade U.S.-China Trade Conflict to 'War'

A year ago, the economists in a monthly survey by The Wall Street Journal were evenly split over whether to describe the situation as a trade war. In the latest survey, 87% of respondents were comfortable with that language.

Homeowners Rush to Refinance, Thanks to Falling Yields

Falling bond yields are reviving the U.S. mortgage market. Current rates, which are at their lowest level in almost three years, are prompting borrowers to flood lenders with calls, with much of the activity fueled by refinancings.