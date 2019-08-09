Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
%
PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/08 04:47:35 pm
26378.19 PTS   +1.43%
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:18aAsian shares edge up, but renewed trade jitters cap gains
RE
12:15aAsian shares edge up, but renewed trade jitters cap gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 01:16am EDT
China's Consumer Inflation Rose to 17-Month High in July

China's consumer inflation rose to a 17-month high in July fueled by continued strength in food prices, official data showed Friday. 

 
Japan Posts Surprising Growth but Global Uncertainty and Tax Bump Loom

The Japanese economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the April-June quarter led by solid domestic demand, but a tax increase and global uncertainty could dim the outlook. 

 
Unorthodox Monetary Policy Unlikely, But All Options on Table: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia says it is unlikely to resort to unorthodox monetary policy but is keeping all options on the table even as already record-low rates of 1% spark debate on how Australia might respond if they approach zero. 

 
Nickel Jumps on Indonesian Export Ban Report

Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange notched their highest close in over a year, surging more than 7% on media reports about a ban on ore exports in Indonesia. 

 
U.S. Government Bonds Decline After Report of German Stimulus

U.S. government bond prices fell Thursday after a report that the German officials are considering a fiscal stimulus package. 

 
Treasury to Sell $112 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $112 billion in securities, comprising 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills. 

 
Stocks Climb as China Signals a More Stable Yuan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed and investors sold safe-haven assets after China's latest currency move eased concerns that the trade spat between the two countries was about to move into an all-out currency war. 

 
Economists See Greater Chance of September Rate Cut: WSJ Survey

Economists' expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate cut rose sharply this month, along with their expectations for a recession in the next year. 

 
Economists Upgrade U.S.-China Trade Conflict to 'War'

A year ago, the economists in a monthly survey by The Wall Street Journal were evenly split over whether to describe the situation as a trade war. In the latest survey, 87% of respondents were comfortable with that language. 

 
Homeowners Rush to Refinance, Thanks to Falling Yields

Falling bond yields are reviving the U.S. mortgage market. Current rates, which are at their lowest level in almost three years, are prompting borrowers to flood lenders with calls, with much of the activity fueled by refinancings.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.43% 26378.19 Delayed Quote.13.08%
LME NICKEL CASH 5.12% 15495 End-of-day quote.48.42%
NASDAQ 100 2.29% 7724.829823 Delayed Quote.18.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.24% 8039.156033 Delayed Quote.18.05%
S&P 500 1.88% 2938.09 Delayed Quote.15.04%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 7.076 Delayed Quote.3.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:18aAsian shares edge up, but renewed trade jitters cap gains
RE
12:15aAsian shares edge up, but renewed trade jitters cap gains
RE
08/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Japan's GDP Beats Forecast, China's Yuan..
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/08Smart home tech makes inroads into China's emerging elderly care market
RE
08/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher as China Signals a More S..
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:21aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Bankers hit by drop in fees as deals subside
AQ
01:16aGOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia files charges against 17 current, former directors of G..
RE
08/09APPLE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08BUILT FOR SPEED : The Nike KOBE AD NXT
PU
08/083M : Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Firm's I..
PR
08/08Sarepta says adverse event report for DMD gene therapy erroneously submitted
RE
08/08APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
RE
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
DOW INC 46.79 Delayed Quote.4.23%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 123.23 Delayed Quote.3.47%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 138.89 Delayed Quote.2.67%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 72.38 Delayed Quote.2.67%
VISA 179.9 Delayed Quote.2.61%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group