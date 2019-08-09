Stocks Drift Lower, Yuan Remains Stable

U.S. stock futures slipped and equity markets ticked lower in Europe and China, marking a pause in the volatility driven by trade tensions that has shaken markets in recent days.

U.K. Economy Shrinks for First Time Since 2012

The U.K. economy contracted in the three months through June, its first drop in economic output since the end of 2012, as the country faces an uncertain future over its planned departure from the European Union at Halloween.

U.S.-China Trade Battle Is Crimping Global Oil Demand

Worries about the health of the world's economy and increasingly uncertain trade relations between the U.S. and China will put further pressure on global oil demand in 2019, the International Energy Agency said.

China's Factory-Gate Prices Slip Into Deflation

Producer prices fell into deflation for the first time in three years, as worries over the trade war with the U.S. sapped demand.

Japan Posts Surprising Growth but Global Uncertainty and Tax Bump Loom

The Japanese economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the April-June quarter led by solid domestic demand, but a tax increase and global uncertainty could dim the outlook.

Unorthodox Monetary Policy Unlikely, But All Options on Table: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia says it is unlikely to resort to unorthodox monetary policy but is keeping all options on the table even as already record-low rates of 1% spark debate on how Australia might respond if they approach zero.

Nickel Jumps on Indonesian Export Ban Report

Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange notched their highest close in over a year, surging more than 7% on media reports about a ban on ore exports in Indonesia.

U.S. Government Bonds Decline After Report of German Stimulus

U.S. government bond prices fell Thursday after a report that the German officials are considering a fiscal stimulus package.

Treasury to Sell $112 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $112 billion in securities, comprising 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills.

Stocks Climb as China Signals a More Stable Yuan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed and investors sold safe-haven assets after China's latest currency move eased concerns that the trade spat between the two countries was about to move into an all-out currency war.