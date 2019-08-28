Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
11:54pBonds reign supreme, equities struggle on recession, Brexit fears
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:56pRetailers howl as U.S. trade agency locks in 15% tariffs on September 1
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/28/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
South Korea to Step Up Fiscal Stimulus as Trade Tensions Weigh

South Korea has proposed a sizable budget increase for next year, signaling it would step up fiscal stimulus to calm fears of a slowdown in Asia's fourth-largest economy. 

 
Fed's Daly Biased Toward Rate Policy That Promotes Job Growth

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said there are risks to keeping monetary policy on overly easy settings, but she gave few hints she was ready to advocate for a rate increase. 

 
U.S. Stocks Climb in Quiet Session

U.S. stocks climbed, lifted by advances in shares of everything from retailers to technology firms. Major indexes flitted between small gains and losses throughout the morning, then bounced higher, ultimately pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 250 points. 

 
Technical Bid Pushes Treasury Yields Close to Record Low

U.S. government bond yields slid closer to record lows as traders scrambled to adjust to the sharp decline in interest rates over the past month. 

 
Johnson Moves to Suspend Parliament to Push Through Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks, a tactic aimed at stopping lawmakers from blocking an abrupt break with the EU. The pound fell 0.5% against the dollar on the news. 

 
Australia 2Q Business Investment Soft, Outlook Firm

Business investment in Australia was weaker than expected in the second quarter, further hobbling the resource-rich economy that is already growing at its slowest pace in a decade. 

 
Fed's Barkin Not Convinced Low Inflation Calls for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said he isn't convinced low inflation calls for reducing interest rates but added that he is closely watching threats to economic growth. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Growth, Inflation Forecasts

The Bank of Mexico lowered its growth expectation for the Mexican economy for 2019 after a worse-than-expected performance in the first half of the year. 

 
Koch Industries Seeds New Quantitative Trading Firm

Koch Industries has helped launch a new quantitative trading firm aimed at boosting investment returns at a time when markets are volatile. 

 
Mozambique and Bondholders Near $900 Million Restructuring

Mozambique is close to completing an exchange of its so-called tuna bonds into new debt, an important step toward renewing its access to international markets after a three-year hiatus.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.00% 26036.1 Delayed Quote.11.61%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.12% 0.9082 Delayed Quote.0.42%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 7587.896196 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 7856.881692 Delayed Quote.18.36%
S&P 500 0.65% 2887.94 Delayed Quote.14.45%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
DOW INC 42.52 Delayed Quote.3.28%
PFIZER 35.08 Delayed Quote.2.15%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 227.35 Delayed Quote.1.98%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 126.87 Delayed Quote.1.85%
NIKE 83.48 Delayed Quote.1.77%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 135.56 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 146.37 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 128.68 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
