DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
0.24%
26898.7 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/10 04:59:07 pm
26909.43 PTS   +0.28%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pBond yields, stock prices supported ahead of central bank meetings
RE
05:26pFinancials Up on Rotation Out of Tech Into Banks -- Financials Roundup
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/10/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
JPMorgan CEO Dimon Raises Specter of Zero Rates

The biggest bank in the U.S. is starting to prepare for how to make money if interest rates in the U.S. drop to zero. 

 
Oil Prices Sink After Trump Ousts John Bolton

U.S. oil prices fell by about $1 a barrel when President Trump announced the resignation of national security adviser John Bolton, a policy hawk whose exit, analysts said, could lead to a greater global supply of crude. 

 
China's Rising Pork Prices Amplify Beijing's Woes

Beijing has tried a variety of measures in recent weeks to bump up the pork supply and bring down prices after a yearlong outbreak of African swine fever decimated the country's hogs. So far, they haven't been enough. 

 
U.S. Warns Switzerland on Oversight of Facebook's Libra

The U.S. urged Switzerland to ensure its regulations governing cryptocurrencies are strong enough to prevent abuse, as the European banking hub prepares to host Libra, a digital currency proposed by Facebook. 

 
U.S. Job Openings Cool in Slowing Labor Market

The number of job openings decreased in July from a year earlier for the second consecutive month, underscoring slowing demand for new workers, though opportunities remain plentiful for job seekers. 

 
Hunting for Cheap Stocks Is Back in Favor

Over the past decade, value stocks have underperformed their growth counterparts in all but one year. But for the past two days, there has been a shift. 

 
U.S. Government Bonds Decline as Treasury Auctions New Debt

The auction and a crowded slate of corporate issuers added to the supply of fresh debt. 

 
Inequality Is Holding Back the U.S. Economy

Rising inequality isn't a problem just for those at the bottom of the distribution-it may be affecting the entire economy. 

 
Dow Industrials Extend Winning Streak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned higher in the final minutes of Tuesday's session to extend its winning streak to five days. 

 
A Giant Bet Against Natural Gas Is Blowing Up

Hedge funds and other money managers in August built up a big bet that natural gas prices would decline-their most bearish position in the futures market in over a decade-only to have prices shoot up 25%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.28% 26909.43 Delayed Quote.15.36%
FACEBOOK -1.37% 186.17 Delayed Quote.42.02%
HUNTING PLC 4.53% 498.8 Delayed Quote.3.92%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 1.27% 116.87 Delayed Quote.18.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.08% 62.76 Delayed Quote.13.89%
NASDAQ 100 -0.23% 7814.742295 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 8084.155193 Delayed Quote.22.12%
S&P 500 0.03% 2979.39 Delayed Quote.18.85%
WTI -0.17% 57.82 Delayed Quote.24.67%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:16pAPPLE : Unveils New iPhones, Low-Price Subscription Services -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:37pAPPLE : Highlights from Apple's keynote event
PU
08:12pWALT DISNEY : ESPN Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Record Ratings
PU
07:59pAPPLE : opts for classic look with new iPhones, focuses on camera improvements
AQ
06:23pAPPLE : unveils new iPhones with prices slashed
AQ
05:48pMCDONALD : acquires tech company Apprente to automate drive-through process
AQ
05:42pHOME DEPOT : Description Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
DOW INC 46.32 Delayed Quote.4.21%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 369.49 Delayed Quote.2.99%
CATERPILLAR INC. 130.29 Delayed Quote.2.39%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 56.88 Delayed Quote.2.32%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 121.85 Delayed Quote.2.06%
MERCK AND COMPANY 81.69 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 117.31 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 135.79 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
VISA 176.35 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 209.68 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
