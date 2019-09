JPMorgan CEO Dimon Raises Specter of Zero Rates

The biggest bank in the U.S. is starting to prepare for how to make money if interest rates in the U.S. drop to zero.

Oil Prices Sink After Trump Ousts John Bolton

U.S. oil prices fell by about $1 a barrel when President Trump announced the resignation of national security adviser John Bolton, a policy hawk whose exit, analysts said, could lead to a greater global supply of crude.

China's Rising Pork Prices Amplify Beijing's Woes

Beijing has tried a variety of measures in recent weeks to bump up the pork supply and bring down prices after a yearlong outbreak of African swine fever decimated the country's hogs. So far, they haven't been enough.

U.S. Warns Switzerland on Oversight of Facebook's Libra

The U.S. urged Switzerland to ensure its regulations governing cryptocurrencies are strong enough to prevent abuse, as the European banking hub prepares to host Libra, a digital currency proposed by Facebook.

U.S. Job Openings Cool in Slowing Labor Market

The number of job openings decreased in July from a year earlier for the second consecutive month, underscoring slowing demand for new workers, though opportunities remain plentiful for job seekers.

Hunting for Cheap Stocks Is Back in Favor

Over the past decade, value stocks have underperformed their growth counterparts in all but one year. But for the past two days, there has been a shift.

U.S. Government Bonds Decline as Treasury Auctions New Debt

The auction and a crowded slate of corporate issuers added to the supply of fresh debt.

Inequality Is Holding Back the U.S. Economy

Rising inequality isn't a problem just for those at the bottom of the distribution-it may be affecting the entire economy.

Dow Industrials Extend Winning Streak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned higher in the final minutes of Tuesday's session to extend its winning streak to five days.

A Giant Bet Against Natural Gas Is Blowing Up

Hedge funds and other money managers in August built up a big bet that natural gas prices would decline-their most bearish position in the futures market in over a decade-only to have prices shoot up 25%.