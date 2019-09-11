Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/11/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Trump Says Fed Should Reduce Rates to 'Zero, or Less'

President Trump renewed his call for lower interest rates and his criticism of the Federal Reserve. 

 
U.S. Stocks Tick Higher As Tech Stocks Rally

Rallying technology shares drove U.S. stock indexes higher, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to post its sixth consecutive session of gains. 

 
Trump Administration Considering Ban on Nontobacco-Flavored Vaping Products

The Trump administration is considering a ban on all nontobacco-flavored vaping products. 

 
Aramco IPO, Economic Slowdown to Weigh on OPEC Meeting

OPEC and its oil-producing allies are under considerable pressure as fresh forecasts point to declining global demand growth for crude and a potential world-wide economic slowdown. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Rose in August

A gauge of business prices rose in August, suggesting inflation pressure could be building. The producer-price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% from the previous month. Economists surveyed had expected no change. 

 
Trump Again Weighs Capital-Gains Tax Cuts

President Trump and his advisers are set to discuss whether to bypass Congress to lower capital-gains taxes by indexing them to inflation, according to three people familiar with Wednesday's meeting. 

 
U.S. Oil Futures Settle At The Lowest In Over A Week

Oil futures fell Wednesday, with U.S. prices settling at their lowest in just over a week, as a report that President Donald Trump discussed easing sanctions on Iran raised the potential return of Iranian oil to the global market. 

 
OPEC Cuts 2019 Oil Demand Growth Forecast

OPEC cut its 2019 oil demand growth forecast for the second month in a row and downgraded its projections for global economic growth, citing slowdowns in the U.S. and the eurozone, as well as continuing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. 

 
Hong Kong Is the Lung Through Which Chinese Banks Breathe

Hong Kong's GDP relative to China's keeps shrinking, but that belies the city's role in the country's banking system. 

 
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Makes $36.6 Billion Offer for London Rival

A deal would unite two of the world's major stock exchanges when both regions are under political pressure, with Hong Kong reeling from a summer of violent protests and London gripped by political paralysis.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.56% 27071.26 Delayed Quote.15.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.83% 61.08 Delayed Quote.13.89%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 7870.315845 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.85% 8153.839964 Delayed Quote.22.12%
S&P 500 0.50% 2994.97 Delayed Quote.18.85%
WTI -3.33% 56.03 Delayed Quote.24.67%
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 380.8 Delayed Quote.3.06%
APPLE 222.94 Delayed Quote.2.88%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 58.045 Real-time Quote.2.05%
CATERPILLAR INC. 132.925 Real-time Quote.2.02%
INTEL CORPORATION 52.5961 Delayed Quote.1.50%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 146.045 Real-time Quote.-0.36%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 121.315 Real-time Quote.-0.44%
3M COMPANY 167.42 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
VISA 174.75 Real-time Quote.-0.91%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 143.17 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
