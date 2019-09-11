U.K. Government Outlines 'Worst-Case Scenarios' for No-Deal Brexit

The British government described potential shortages of fuel and medicines, long traffic jams at ports and rising food prices in a report.

Trump Says Fed Should Reduce Rates to 'Zero, or Less'

President Trump renewed his call for lower interest rates and his criticism of the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Stocks Tick Higher As Tech Stocks Rally

Rallying technology shares drove U.S. stock indexes higher, helping the Dow Jones Industrial Average post its sixth consecutive session of gains.

Trump Plans to Ban Most Vaping Flavors

President Trump said the U.S. plans to pull most vaping products from the market, citing growing concerns about health hazards and rising use by teenagers of the trendy alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Aramco IPO, Economic Slowdown to Weigh on OPEC Meeting

OPEC and its oil-producing allies are under considerable pressure as fresh forecasts point to declining global demand growth for crude and a potential world-wide economic slowdown.

U.S. Producer Prices Rose in August

A gauge of business prices rose in August, suggesting inflation pressure could be building. The producer-price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% from the previous month. Economists surveyed had expected no change.

Trump Again Weighs Capital-Gains Tax Cuts

President Trump and his advisers are set to discuss whether to bypass Congress to lower capital-gains taxes by indexing them to inflation, according to three people familiar with Wednesday's meeting.

Small-Caps Extend Gains as Growth Worries Recede

Small-cap stocks are regaining some of their shine as hopes for lower interest rates and optimism about coming trade talks have lifted sentiment about the economic outlook.

U.S. Oil Futures Settle At The Lowest In Over A Week

Oil futures declined on Wednesday, settling at their lowest in about a week, as a report that President Donald Trump is considering easing sanctions on Iran raised the possibility of the return of the country's crude to the world market.

OPEC Cuts 2019 Oil Demand Growth Forecast

OPEC cut its 2019 oil demand growth forecast for the second month in a row and downgraded its projections for global economic growth, citing slowdowns in the U.S. and the eurozone, as well as continuing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.