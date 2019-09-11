Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
0.81%
27128.15 PTS
09/11 05:00:47 pm
27137.04 PTS   +0.85%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/11/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Trump to Delay Tariffs on China by Two Weeks

President Trump says the U.S. will delay by two weeks a planned increase in tariffs on some Chinese imports, a move that could ease chilled relations between the two nations ahead of planned trade talks in Washington next month. 

 
U.K. Government Outlines 'Worst-Case Scenario' for No-Deal Brexit

The British government described potential shortages of fuel and medicines, long traffic jams at ports and rising food prices in a report. 

 
Trump Says Fed Should Reduce Rates to 'Zero, or Less'

President Trump renewed his call for lower interest rates and his attacks on the Federal Reserve. 

 
U.S. Stocks Tick Higher As Tech Stocks Rally

Rallying technology shares drove U.S. stock indexes higher, helping the Dow Jones Industrial Average post its sixth consecutive session of gains. 

 
Trump Plans to Ban Most Vaping Flavors

President Trump said the U.S. plans to pull most vaping products from the market, citing growing concerns about health hazards and rising use by teenagers of the trendy alternative to traditional cigarettes. 

 
Aramco IPO, Economic Slowdown to Weigh on OPEC Meeting

OPEC and its oil-producing allies are under considerable pressure as fresh forecasts point to declining global demand growth for crude and a potential world-wide economic slowdown. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Rose in August

A gauge of business prices rose in August, suggesting inflation pressure could be building. The producer-price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% from the previous month. Economists surveyed had expected no change. 

 
Trump Rules Out Indexing Capital-Gains Taxes to Inflation

President Trump told his advisers that he doesn't plan to try to bypass Congress and lower capital-gains taxes by indexing gains to inflation, according to three people familiar with the matter. 

 
Small-Caps Extend Gains as Growth Worries Recede

Small-cap stocks are regaining some of their shine as hopes for lower interest rates and optimism about coming trade talks have lifted sentiment about the economic outlook. 

 
U.S. Oil Futures Settle At The Lowest In Over A Week

Oil futures declined on Wednesday, settling at their lowest in about a week, as a report that President Donald Trump is considering easing sanctions on Iran raised the possibility of the return of the country's crude to the world market.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 27137.04 Delayed Quote.16.33%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.89292 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.20% 61.26 Delayed Quote.13.89%
NASDAQ 100 0.93% 7887.580587 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.06% 8169.678346 Delayed Quote.22.12%
S&P 500 0.72% 3000.93 Delayed Quote.19.71%
WTI 0.14% 56.24 Delayed Quote.24.67%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 382.94 Delayed Quote.3.64%
APPLE 223.59 Delayed Quote.3.18%
CATERPILLAR INC. 133.09 Delayed Quote.2.15%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 58.06 Delayed Quote.2.07%
INTEL CORPORATION 52.79 Delayed Quote.1.87%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 146.23 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
3M COMPANY 168.08 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 121.28 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
VISA 174.98 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 143.6 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
