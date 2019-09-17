Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 09/17 01:46:10 pm
27050.33 PTS   -0.10%
01:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Oil Prices Slump
DJ
01:37pWall Street subdued as focus shifts to Fed
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Lawmakers Seek Information From Big Tech Competitors

The House Judiciary Committee is seeking information from competitors to large technology firms as it probes whether they have abused their market power. 

 
Banks Set to Win $40 Billion in Relief

Global banks are set to get relief from a postcrisis rule that could free up nearly $40 billion for trading and related businesses. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver as Oil Prices Slump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped as oil prices slumped, reversing some of their historic jump the day earlier. 

 
Fed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Soaring Rates

For the first time in over a decade, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York took steps Tuesday to relieve pressures that were pushing short-term interest rates higher than the central bank wanted. 

 
Oil's Swings Reinforce Saudi Arabia's Key Role in Energy Markets

The surge in oil prices after the attack on Saudi Arabian production facilities has reminded investors that the market is still largely driven by the world's largest exporter, despite the flow of U.S. shale output onto the market. 

 
Saudi Arabia Increasingly Confident Iran Launched Oil Attack

Saudi Arabia is increasingly confident that Iran directly launched a complex missile and drone attack close to Iran's border with Iraq on Saturday that battered the kingdom's oil industry. 

 
U.S. Factories Bounced Back in August

A measure of U.S. factory, mining and utility output increased, a welcome sign of resilience after recent some other weak economic indicators. 

 
Oil-Thirsty Asia Feels the Strain After Saudi Attack

Effects from an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure this past weekend threatened to ripple across Asia, which has spent much of the past year increasing its reliance on crude exports from the kingdom. 

 
Stock History Makes Case for Limited Rate Cuts

Investors and politicians jockeying for a long cycle of interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve should be careful what they wish for. 

 
A New Central Bank Approach: Pay Banks to Lend

If you think negative interest rates are weird, brace yourself: The European Central Bank is about to start lending to some banks at less than it pays them for putting money on deposit.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.14% 27049.35 Delayed Quote.16.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.11% 65.76 Delayed Quote.11.63%
NASDAQ 100 0.05% 7856.260588 Delayed Quote.24.69%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.04% 8156.589413 Delayed Quote.23.23%
RIPPLE - BITCOIN 13.71%End-of-day quote.-73.22%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM 7.00% 0.0014 End-of-day quote.-49.00%
RIPPLE - EURO 12.56% 0.2674 End-of-day quote.-25.36%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 13.23% 0.2962 End-of-day quote.-29.45%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2997.01 Delayed Quote.19.59%
WTI -3.04% 60.41 Delayed Quote.21.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Oil Prices Slump
DJ
01:37pWall Street subdued as focus shifts to Fed
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:23aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Oil Prices Slump
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:05aOil down as Saudi output rebound seen soon; stocks weak as Fed meets
RE
11:05aOil down as Saudi output rebound seen soon; stocks weak as Fed meets
RE
11:01aOil down as Saudi output rebound seen soon; stocks weak as Fed meets
RE
10:51aChipotle adds steak dish carne asada in rare addition to menu
RE
10:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Oil Prices Slump
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:46pTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Pricing Information for Tender Offers by The..
BU
12:52pWI-FI IN HAZARDOUS LOCATIONS : five must-haves
PU
12:52pCISCO : Two Clicks to Root Cause
PU
12:12pCISCO : at SAPTeched – where Cisco innovation bridges an empowered SAP ent..
PU
12:11pAPPLE : 4 things FIs can do to stay ahead of fintech startups
AQ
12:07pINTEL : Promotes Two Corporate Officers
PU
12:01pIBM : Works With City of Los Angeles to Combat Cybercrime
PR
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 385.01 Real-time Quote.1.63%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 121.38 Real-time Quote.1.36%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 209.38 Real-time Quote.0.95%
MERCK AND COMPANY 82.625 Real-time Quote.0.73%
WALMART INC. 116.265 Real-time Quote.0.60%
PFIZER 36.425 Real-time Quote.-1.10%
3M COMPANY 167.755 Real-time Quote.-1.13%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 231.545 Real-time Quote.-1.23%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 214.505 Real-time Quote.-1.25%
CISCO SYSTEMS 49.245 Real-time Quote.-1.43%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group