Lawmakers Seek Information From Big Tech Competitors

The House Judiciary Committee is seeking information from competitors to large technology firms as it probes whether they have abused their market power.

Banks Set to Win $40 Billion in Relief

Global banks are set to get relief from a postcrisis rule that could free up nearly $40 billion for trading and related businesses.

U.S. Stocks Waver as Oil Prices Slump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped as oil prices slumped, reversing some of their historic jump the day earlier.

Fed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Soaring Rates

For the first time in over a decade, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York took steps Tuesday to relieve pressures that were pushing short-term interest rates higher than the central bank wanted.

Oil's Swings Reinforce Saudi Arabia's Key Role in Energy Markets

The surge in oil prices after the attack on Saudi Arabian production facilities has reminded investors that the market is still largely driven by the world's largest exporter, despite the flow of U.S. shale output onto the market.

Saudi Arabia Increasingly Confident Iran Launched Oil Attack

Saudi Arabia is increasingly confident that Iran directly launched a complex missile and drone attack close to Iran's border with Iraq on Saturday that battered the kingdom's oil industry.

U.S. Factories Bounced Back in August

A measure of U.S. factory, mining and utility output increased, a welcome sign of resilience after recent some other weak economic indicators.

Oil-Thirsty Asia Feels the Strain After Saudi Attack

Effects from an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure this past weekend threatened to ripple across Asia, which has spent much of the past year increasing its reliance on crude exports from the kingdom.

Stock History Makes Case for Limited Rate Cuts

Investors and politicians jockeying for a long cycle of interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve should be careful what they wish for.

A New Central Bank Approach: Pay Banks to Lend

If you think negative interest rates are weird, brace yourself: The European Central Bank is about to start lending to some banks at less than it pays them for putting money on deposit.