DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
-0.03%
26564.97 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/01 05:28:58 pm
26573.04 PTS   -1.28%
05:42pCharles Schwab Ending Commissions for Online Trades of Many U.S.-Listed Products -- 5th Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pFinancials Down as Schwab Move on Commissions Hurts Discount Brokers -- Financials Roundup
DJ
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/01/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Stocks Slump as Manufacturing Data Disappoints

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped, giving up its entire gain for the third quarter, as disappointing manufacturing data spurred concerns about the health of the economy. 

 
Slowing Trade Hits Global Manufacturing

The global manufacturing slowdown worsened in September, and trade flows are set to grow this year at the weakest pace since the financial crisis, as tariffs rise and economic growth cools. 

 
GM Idles Pickup-Truck Plant in Mexico Amid U.S. Strike

General Motors said a parts shortage stemming from a United Auto Workers strike in the U.S. led it to idle a pickup-truck factory in Mexico, cutting off the supply of GM's most-profitable vehicles and further threatening to dent its bottom line. 

 
Gloomy Economic Outlook Takes Toll on Oil Prices

Crude oil has erased all of the rally that followed recent disruptions to Saudi Arabian output, underscoring how a darkening outlook for global growth continues to tamp down fuel prices. 

 
FCC Rollback of Net Neutrality Rules Partly Upheld by Appeals Court

A federal appeals court upheld most parts of a Republican rollback of Obama-era rules governing so-called net neutrality, but the decision gave room for states to issue tougher restrictions. 

 
Canada Economy Stalled in July

The Canadian economy unexpectedly stalled in July following four straight monthly advances, as a decline in oil and gas extraction weighed on overall growth. 

 
Bundesbank President Urges ECB Not to Question Bond-Buying Limits

The comments came after the ECB last month unveiled a large stimulus package aimed at shoring up the wobbling eurozone economy. 

 
New York Fed Adds About $54.9 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $54.85 billion to the financial system Tuesday by using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
U.S. Construction Spending Increased in August

Construction spending increased 0.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.287 trillion in August. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% increase. 

 
Fed's Evans: U.S. Still on Path for 'Solid' 2.25% GDP This Year

Chicago Fed president sees inflation slowly moving up to Fed's 2% target over next several years.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.28% 26573.04 Delayed Quote.15.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.84% 7684.142165 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 7908.684593 Delayed Quote.19.66%
S&P 500 -1.23% 2940.25 Delayed Quote.18.74%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:42pCharles Schwab Ending Commissions for Online Trades of Many U.S.-Listed Produ..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pFinancials Down as Schwab Move on Commissions Hurts Discount Brokers -- Finan..
DJ
05:04pDow Industrials Drop as Manufacturing Data Disappoints
DJ
04:46pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street tumbles as factory activity hits 10-yea..
RE
04:29pFears of U.S. slowdown weigh on stocks; bonds rally
RE
04:29pDow Industrials Close Lower as Manufacturing Data Disappoints
DJ
04:16pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Sheds More Than 300 Points After Data Exposes U.S. Manuf..
DJ
04:13pFears of U.S. slowdown weigh on stocks; bonds rally
RE
04:13pFears of U.S. slowdown weigh on stocks; bonds rally
RE
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:18pEXXON MOBIL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Third Quarter Earnings Advisory
PR
04:34pCoke to Start Energy-Drink Sales in U.S.
DJ
04:24pMICROSOFT : Medical-Device Vulnerabilities Don't Affect ThreadX
DJ
04:16pJPMORGAN CHASE : to Host Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
03:11pVIDEO : IBM white hat hacker demonstrates how to jackpot ATM
AQ
02:23pTUNE IN : “Demystifying Cisco Orchestration for Infrastructure as Code&rdq..
PU
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
VISA 174.29 Delayed Quote.1.33%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 129.99 Delayed Quote.0.47%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 54.65 Delayed Quote.0.39%
APPLE INC. 224.59 Delayed Quote.0.28%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 209.02 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
CATERPILLAR INC. 122.37 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
CISCO SYSTEMS 47.74 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
DOW INC. 45.97 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
3M COMPANY 158.38 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
