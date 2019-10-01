Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
-1.31%
26564.97 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/01 05:28:58 pm
26573.04 PTS   -1.28%
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:02pGlobal shares at one-month low on U.S. manufacturing shock
RE
10:58pGlobal shares at one-month low on U.S. manufacturing shock
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/01/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Bundesbank President Urges ECB Not to Question Bond-Buying Limits

The comments came after the ECB last month unveiled a large stimulus package aimed at shoring up the wobbling eurozone economy. 

 
U.S. Government Bonds Jump After Weak Manufacturing Data

The yield on 10-year Treasurys fell after the Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index contracted for a second consecutive month. 

 
Slowing Trade Hits Global Manufacturing

The global manufacturing slowdown worsened in September, and trade flows are set to grow this year at the weakest pace since the financial crisis, as tariffs rise and economic growth cools. 

 
Fed's Evans: U.S. Still on Path for 'Solid' 2.25% GDP This Year

Chicago Fed president sees inflation slowly moving up to Fed's 2% target over next several years. 

 
Stocks Slump as Manufacturing Data Disappoints

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped, giving up its entire gain for the third quarter, as disappointing manufacturing data spurred concerns about the health of the economy. 

 
Gloomy Economic Outlook Takes Toll on Oil Prices

Crude oil has erased all of the rally that followed recent disruptions to Saudi Arabian output, underscoring how a darkening outlook for global growth continues to tamp down fuel prices. 

 
FCC Rollback of Net Neutrality Rules Partly Upheld by Appeals Court

A federal appeals court upheld most parts of a Republican rollback of Obama-era rules governing so-called net neutrality, but the decision gave room for states to issue tougher restrictions. 

 
A Gamble to Reshape the Global Airline Industry

Do airlines actually benefit from global alliances like SkyTeam and Oneworld? Delta just bet $2.3 billion they don't. 

 
Canada Economy Stalled in July

The Canadian economy unexpectedly stalled in July following four straight monthly advances, as a decline in oil and gas extraction weighed on overall growth. 

 
New York Fed Adds About $54.9 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $54.85 billion to the financial system Tuesday by using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.28% 26573.04 Delayed Quote.13.91%
NASDAQ 100 -0.84% 7684.142165 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 7908.684593 Delayed Quote.19.66%
S&P 500 -1.23% 2940.25 Delayed Quote.17.29%
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:36pJohnson & Johnson Agrees to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million -- ..
DJ
09:06pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Agrees to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million -- U..
DJ
09:04pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Agrees to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million
DJ
08:53pAPPLE : Filing 4
PU
08:45pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids
AQ
08:33pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Settles Opioid-Related Litigation With Two Ohio Counties
DJ
07:47pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Reaches Settlement Agreement with Two Ohio Counties Ahead of..
PR
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
VISA 174.29 Delayed Quote.1.33%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 129.99 Delayed Quote.0.47%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 54.65 Delayed Quote.0.39%
APPLE INC. 224.59 Delayed Quote.0.28%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 209.02 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
CATERPILLAR INC. 122.37 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
CISCO SYSTEMS 47.74 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
DOW INC. 45.97 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
3M COMPANY 158.38 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
